Noida: After the incident of May 2, where a dog had attacked on a six-year-old girl inside a lift in Noida's housing society, a violent mob at Pan Oasis, Sector 70 Noida, defied the law as it attacked a young couple who feed & care for community dogs.

The viral video shared by @pfaindia on social media X shows a mob attacking young couple who fed and care for stray dogs around the society.

The CCTV footage has also come up where local police authority is trying to intervein in the matter and calm down the situation.

The entire viral video shows a sense of chaos and disorder inside the Pan Oasis society compound in Noida.

The viral video shared by @pfaindia comes with a caption that says, ‘A violent mob at Pan Oasis Sector 70 Noida, defied the law as it attacked a young couple who feed & care for community dogs. Even Police were pushed around & assaulted. Immediate action is requested against the rioters.’

Watch Viral Mob Attack Noida Couple Video Here:

A violent mob at Pan Oasis, Sector 70 Noida, defied the law as it attacked a young couple who feed & care for community dogs. Even Police were pushed around & assaulted. Immediate action is requested against the rioters.@ShoPhase3 @DCPCentralNoida @Acp1Noida @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/FNYNU3zugF — People For Animals India (@pfaindia)

The viral video post has also tagged concerning civic authorities to look into the matter.

Netizens on the other hand shares their own views and thoughts on this grieve situation that has arises in the Pan Oasis society Noida.

One viewer says, ‘If that girl would have been killed by the Dog like in several past instances, could an action be taken against dog feeders?

There are so many people who love the strays so much, why not buy a large plot of land, fence it and put all the dogs there and take care of them?’

Another comments says, ‘This will always happen if you keep testing the patience of parents. Being an animal or dog lover doesn't mean that it's ok if the kids are being bitten. If you can't control the acts of dogs then don't keep/feed them. No compromise with the safety of kids.’

One more comment says, ‘They have got reaction for their actions! First ask them to stop feeding wild strays, these strays pray on kids, senior citizens! Will they take responsibility for any attacks by strays? Let them give it in writing then to police!’

According to reports, an official complaint has been registered, but no FIR has been registered so far.