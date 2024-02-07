Advertisement

Viral Video: A video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a Volvo C40 Recharge electric car can be seen engulfed in fire while crawling on a highway in Chhattisgarh. The all-electric vehicle which went up in flames costs Rs 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and is considered one of the most advanced EVs in the market. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the mishap as people travelling in the car managed to get out of the burning vehicle in the nick of time.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The company has also not issued an official statement on the matter. Meanwhile, investigations are underway, as such incidents raise significant concerns within the automotive industry and among consumers.

In September 2023, the Volvo C40 Recharge made its debut in the Indian market with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 61.25 lakh. This model boasts dual motors, positioned on each axle, and is equipped with a substantial 78kWh battery. According to the WLTP cycle, the C40 Recharge is reported to have a range of up to 530km on a single charge, while the ICAT suggests an even more impressive range of up to 683km.