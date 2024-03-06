Advertisement

Whole India was keeping an eye on the famous pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, but the man who got famous for his marriage reels, Raja Babu, has come up with one more reel that took over the internet.



His reels are getting millions of views easily, and the reason is his creativity. Recently, he got famous after he posted a reel during his wedding. Raja Babu belongs to Samastipur, Bihar, and posts reels with lip sync. He shot all of his marriage rituals in his reels and posted them on social media platforms. And now Raja is back with his honeymoon travel reels with his wife, which are going viral.



He has shared everything on social media, from his marriage rituals to the honeymoon reels. And what makes the reels more interesting is the participation of all family members. Right now, the couple is spending time in Goa, and he is uploading reels on a daily basis. Recently, he shared a reel with the caption, “Wife Honeymoon Trip.”

Soon after posting, this viral video had 66 lakh views and more than 1 lakh likes. And just like every time, the video left people amazed. The reply section of this reel was filled with hilarious replies.



One user wrote, “I don’t understand what this man is thinking, but his method is surely winning and he must have earned a lot.”



A second one said, “Man, India is not for beginners and this man is the prime example of that.”



The third user replied, “Devi be like ki ye saara coca cola pii gya video ke chkr me.”

