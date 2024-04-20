Viral Watermelon Chicken Biryani Invites Netizens to Experiment With Their Taste Buds | WATCH

Advertisement

Viral News: Biryani is one culinary delight loved by people across the world. Be it chicken biryani, mutton biryani or veg biryani, food lovers need excuse to dig into their favorite Indian cuisine.

However, like any other dish, biryani has had a number of strange versions created by humans to challenge their taste buds.

Advertisement

A video is going viral on social media shared by villagefoodchannel_official. The viral video showcase a culinary experiment with Chicken Biriyani making a Watermelon Chicken Biryani out of it.

The viral Watermelon Chicken Biryani video starts with two men extracting watermelon juice out in a big pot, they put oil in big vessel putting all the necessary ingredients together cooks biryani adding the extract of watermelon juice in it.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video Here:

This entire watermelon biryani preparation video is set in the rural background where every single ingredient used in preparation comes straight from the farms.

The viral watermelon chicken biryani video has left netizens in the dicey situation where they can not decide whether to like their favorite cuisine or not.

Advertisement

One user wrote, ‘I liked the part until he poured the watermelon juice on the chicken’, another user wrote, ‘Please do not spoil the greatest dish ‘biryani.'

One more user comments, ‘It looks delicious, I want to taste it’.

Advertisement