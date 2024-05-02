Advertisement

Viral: Top Telangana police officer Ravi Gupta and his wife flew from Hyderabad to Australia via Singapore, according to a May 2018 New York Post article. The business-class seats were Rs 66,750 for each, but the automated recline feature was broken, so they had to manually adjust it. They were frustrated, and they complained about the five-hour journey. The couple now has to get reimbursed by Singapore Airlines for approximately 2,040 pounds (Rs 213,258) for their "mental agony".

Despite being offered 10,000 frequent flyer miles or loyalty points each by Singapore Airlines, the couple decided to sue the airline. They claimed they were treated like "economy-class passengers" by the airline. According to the documents the couple filed with the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, they were awake the entire trip. The couple won their case last Monday when the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Telangana ordered Singapore Airlines to reimburse Rs 213,258 for the passengers' "physical suffering" and “mental agony.”

Advertisement

Singapore Airlines explained, according to The Independent, that no problems were encountered on their connecting flight from Singapore to Perth, and that the manual reclining feature was operational during the whole journey.