Virar Building Collapse: Four-Storey Apartment Crashes;14 Killed, Several Injured

Palghar: A major accident took place late on Tuesday night after a portion of the fourth floor of Ramabai Apartment, a four-storey building located in Swami Samarth Nagar of Ramu Compound at Narangi Phata in Virar, collapsed. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm.

The rear portion of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment on Narangi Road in Vasai (Palghar district, near Mumbai) collapsed onto an adjoining chawl. Nine killed in the incident and several injured shifted to hospitals.

According to officials, six people were rescued by the police and shifted to hospital. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot, and search operations are underway. Authorities fear that 10-11 residents trapped under the debris.

Rescue Operations Underway after Virar Building Collapse

The building, which is around ten years old, had earlier been declared “extremely dangerous” by the Municipal Corporation.

Rescue operation Over

Preliminary information shared by NDRF confirms that the rear portion of the building collapsed onto a chawl situated below. Teams from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department along with two NDRF units carried out rescue work through the night.

Recue operations are ongoing