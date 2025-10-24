Updated 24 October 2025 at 17:36 IST
Visakhapatnam Bound Air India Flight Turn Back To Delhi After Mid-Air Technical Glitch Detected
New Delhi: A Delhi-Visakhapatnam Air India flight was forced to return back to the Delhi Airport due to a mid-air technical snag on Friday. According to reports, the Air India Flight AI 451 took a U-turn and made an emergency landing at Delhi's IGI Airport after the crew reported an APU auto shutdown mid-air.
Further details regarding the flight are awaited.
