Visakhapatnam Horror: Navy Man Kills Lover, Hides Dismembered Body In Fridge While Wife Was Away; Arrested

Visakhapatnam: A Navy employee identified as Ravindra was arrested in the Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam for allegedly murdering his lover and dismembering her body. The local police discovered the remains hidden inside the suspect's residence in LV Nagar.

According to the Circle Inspector of Police (CI) in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, the incident took place in a house located in LV Nagar, where the accused reportedly dismembered the victim's body into two parts.

One-half was kept in a refrigerator, while the other half was packed in a gunny bag. Police informed that the accused committed the crime while his wife was away at her parental home.

According to reports, Ravindra had asked the victim, Mounika, to come to his house in the afternoon. An argument broke out between them, which escalated, leading to the brutal murder.

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The accused, Ravindra, has been taken into police custody. Gajuwaka police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, in February, a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife following a heated argument over the volume of the TV set, police said.

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The deceased was identified as Sheikh Ahmed (27), an AC mechanic. Both Ahmed and his partner were living in a TIDCO housing colony in Mangalagiri.

According to police, an argument broke out after the victim asked his wife to reduce the TV sound. In a fit of rage, she allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Locals rushed Ahmed to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A case was registered.

Earlier, in a separate incident, a man allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death in an apartment located at Green City Colony in Rangareddy district of Telangana, police confirmed.

Reportedly, the deceased woman had divorced him and married another person, which led to the murder.

The Vanasthalipuram police reached the site promptly after receiving the information, and are currently investigating the incident.