Vishal Gawli, Accused in Kalyan Rape-Murder Case, Dies

Gawli was found hanging in the prison toilet around 3:30 am. An official from Kharghar police station said he used a towel to hang himself. | Image: x

New Delhi: Vishal Gawli, the 35-year-old accused in the high-profile rape and murder case of a 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Kalyan, allegedly died by suicide at Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to officials, Gawli was found hanging in the prison toilet around 3:30 am. An official from Kharghar police station said he used a towel to hang himself. The prison staff discovered the body shortly after and informed local authorities.

Body Sent for Post-Mortem

A panchnama (spot inspection) was conducted at the site. Gawli’s body was then sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The Kharghar police have confirmed the incident, and further investigation is ongoing.

Vishal Gawli had been arrested in connection with the shocking case of kidnapping, rape, and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan’s Kolsewadi area. The girl had gone missing on December 24, 2024, and her body was later recovered from Bapgaon village under Thane Rural police jurisdiction.

Wife Also Arrested

The investigation led to the arrest of both Vishal and his wife, Sakshi Gawli. Authorities alleged that while Vishal committed the rape and murder, Sakshi assisted in dumping the body. Both were charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.