Published 13:44 IST, July 23rd 2024

Vishnupad, Mahabodhi Corridors to Be Transformed into World-Class Tourists Sites: FM Sitharaman

A comprehensive development of Vishnupad Temple corrdor and Mahabodhi Temple will be supported by the government to transform them into world-class pilgrim.

Vishnupad Temple corridor at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar will be supported by the government to transform them into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations.
Vishnupad Temple corridor at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar will be supported by the government to transform them into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations. | Image: mahabodhivihara
