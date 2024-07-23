Published 13:44 IST, July 23rd 2024
Vishnupad, Mahabodhi Corridors to Be Transformed into World-Class Tourists Sites: FM Sitharaman
A comprehensive development of Vishnupad Temple corrdor and Mahabodhi Temple will be supported by the government to transform them into world-class pilgrim.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vishnupad Temple corridor at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar will be supported by the government to transform them into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations. | Image: mahabodhivihara
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:44 IST, July 23rd 2024