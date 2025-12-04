‘Visiting Dignitaries Decide Meets’: Govt Retorts As Rahul Gandhi Says He Has Been ‘Kept Out’ Of Putin Meeting | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A political row erupted on Thursday after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi claimed that the government was deliberately preventing foreign dignitaries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, from meeting him, breaking what he described as a long-standing parliamentary tradition.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament ahead of Putin’s arrival in New Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, Rahul Gandhi said, “This has been a tradition. But these days, foreign dignitaries visit, or when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they don’t meet the LoP. This is their policy and they do it all the time.”

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) were “insecure”, Gandhi said the Opposition, too, represents India and brings a different perspective to diplomatic engagements. “The government doesn’t want the Opposition meeting people from outside. Modi ji and the Foreign Ministry don’t follow this norm. It is their insecurity,” he added.

‘Meetings Outside Govt Choice Of Delegation’: Govt Pushes Back

Sources in the government rejected Gandhi’s allegations, stating that the MEA routinely facilitates meetings between an incoming foreign dignitary and relevant government bodies, but it is “up to the visiting delegation to organise meetings outside the government”.

They also pointed out that multiple foreign leaders have met Rahul Gandhi since he assumed office as Leader of Opposition on June 9, 2024, indicating that no such restriction exists.

According to official records, the following leaders have met Gandhi in the past 18 months:

Sheikh Hasina, Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh – 10 June 2024 Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam – 1 August 2024 Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia – 21 August 2024 Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius – 16 September 2025 Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand – 8 March 2025

Officials said these meetings demonstrate that visiting dignitaries continue to engage with both government and opposition leaders, depending on their schedules and diplomatic priorities.

Putin’s Visit: High-Stakes Summit in Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin departed Moscow earlier today for his first India visit since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. He will land in New Delhi this evening for a two-day state visit focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, culture, and humanitarian sectors.

According to Russian news agency TASS, the two sides are preparing to sign 10 intergovernmental documents and over 15 commercial agreements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host a private dinner for Putin tonight.

Tradition Vs Protocol

Rahul Gandhi insisted that during the tenures of former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, the Leader of Opposition routinely met major foreign visitors. He accused the current government of “breaking tradition”.

The government, however, maintains that protocol has not changed and that it does not restrict foreign dignitaries’ meetings with Opposition leaders.