Vizhinjam Port Phase-2 Launched, Karan Adani Hails Kerala’s Bipartisan Support

Thiruvananthapuram: The foundation stone for Phase 2 of the Vizhinjam International Seaport was laid on Friday, with Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani calling the project a defining moment for Kerala’s economic future and India’s maritime ambitions.

Addressing the gathering at Vizhinjam Port, Adani said the deep-sea port stands at the “intersection of history and the future”, reviving Kerala’s centuries-old role in global maritime trade with world-class infrastructure and national strategic intent.

He underlined that mega infrastructure projects like Vizhinjam transcend political timelines, crediting the late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for laying the initial foundation of the project. “Vizhinjam is the result of sustained political will across administrations and across party lines”, Adani said.

Praising the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Adani said the project would not have progressed without his consistent support. “Large greenfield projects succeed not just due to engineering excellence, but because of political clarity and long-term commitment”, he said, calling the Chief Minister “the biggest asset an investor can ask for”.

Advertisement

Adani also acknowledged bipartisan backing from Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and MP Shashi Tharoor, stating that such cooperation sends a strong signal to investors and global industry about Kerala’s shared development vision.

Highlighting the Centre-State partnership, Adani said the project exemplifies cooperative federalism, with the presence of Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reflecting India’s renewed maritime focus under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Providing key operational milestones, Adani said Vizhinjam has emerged as the fastest Indian port to handle one million TEUs, achieving the feat within just 15 months of commercial operations, firmly placing Kerala on the global shipping map.

With the launch of Phase 2, APSEZ will invest an additional Rs 16,000 crore, taking the total committed investment to Rs 30,000 crore. Adani said the port’s capacity will scale from 1 million TEUs to 5.7 million TEUs by 2029, making it the largest transshipment port in the Indian subcontinent.

“Vizhinjam will not only be the largest but also the most technologically advanced port in India”, he said, describing it as a model for how future Indian ports should operate.