Vladimir Putin To Visit India, Accepts PM Modi's Invitation

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's invitation to visit India for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit, scheduled to be held later this year.
According to the Kremlin, Putin accepted the invitation from his 'good friend,' Prime Minister Modi, after the two leaders held a telephonic conversation earlier today.
During the call, PM Modi invited Putin to attend the 23rd India-Russia annual summit. Putin assured Modi that relations between the two nations would not be affected by external factors or influences, emphasising that their ties were progressing dynamically.
Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, as both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between India and Russia. The victory day parade will take place on May 9.
In call with PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended full support to India's fight against terrorism as he strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.
Putin conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Vladimir Putin's call with PM Modi and said that both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen special and privileged strategic partnership. PM Modi conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
