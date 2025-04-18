Vodafone Idea Restores Services After Major Outage Hits Thousands in Delhi-NCR & Mumbai

New Delhi: Thousands of Vodafone Idea (Vi) users in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Pune faced a massive network outage in the early hours of Friday, April 18. The telecom operator confirmed the news and attributed the disruption to a technical fault. According to the company, the issue has now been resolved.

"Our network services were briefly impacted in NCR during the early hours of Friday due to a technical issue. The issue has been resolved and all services are now back to normal," a Vodafone Idea spokesperson said.

According to Downdetector, a platform that monitors real-time service interruptions, the first reports of the outage emerged around 12:30 am, reaching a peak at 1:01 am. The site registered over 1,940 user complaints, with most users reporting either a total loss of signal or a complete network blackout.

The most impacted areas included New Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, and Pune. Downdetector’s breakdown of user feedback revealed that 71 per cent reported "no signal," 21 per cent experienced a "total blackout," and 9 per cent encountered problems with mobile internet.

Frustrated users also voiced their concerns on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). One user posted: “Are people still using Vi (Vodafone Idea)? It seems like the network is completely down.”

Apologising for the disruption, the Vi spokesperson added: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank our users for their patience and understanding.”