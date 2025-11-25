Volcanic Ash Impacts Indian Aviation: Complete List of Air India, Akasa & IndiGo Cancelled Flights

A powerful volcanic eruption at Ethiopia’s Hauli Gubbi volcano has disrupted flight operations across India and the Gulf, prompting multiple airlines to cancel or divert services. The eruption, which occurred on Sunday after a dormancy of over 10,000 years, sent an ash plume soaring nearly 45,000 feet into the atmosphere.



The ash cloud, moving northeast at 100-120 kmph, reached Indian airspace late Tuesday night, affecting routes across Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana. Aviation authorities quickly issued guidelines to ensure passenger safety amid the rapidly evolving situation.



Air India Cancels Several Key Flights

Air India announced the cancellation of multiple international and domestic flights while conducting precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown over affected regions.



An Air India posted on X: “Our ground teams across the network are keeping passengers updated on their flight status and are providing immediate assistance, including hotel accommodation. We are making every effort to arrange alternative travel at the earliest. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”

Advertisement



Cancelled Air India flights include:

24 November:

AI 106 – Newark–Delhi

AI 102 – New York (JFK)–Delhi

Advertisement

AI 2204 – Dubai–Hyderabad

AI 2290 – Doha–Mumbai

AI 2212 – Dubai–Chennai

AI 2250 – Dammam–Mumbai

AI 2284 – Doha–Delhi



25 November:

AI 2822 – Chennai–Mumbai



AI 2466 – Hyderabad–Delhi



AI 2444 / 2445 – Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai



AI 2471 / 2472 – Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai



Akasa Air Halts International Services

Akasa Air also suspended international operations to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi on 24th and 25th November.

A spokesperson for Akasa Air said: “Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled. Passengers are being offered either a full refund or complimentary rebooking within seven days. Passenger safety remains our utmost priority.”

Read More - Can India’s Pharma Thrive Amid US Tariff Threats? Goyal Meets Industry

Indigo Diverts Flights Amid Precaution

IndiGo, another major carrier, also adjusted its flight routes as a precaution. Its Kannur-Abu Dhabi flight (6E1433) was diverted to Ahmedabad when the ash plume approached Indian airspace. The airline is coordinating with international aviation bodies to minimise disruption for passengers.



DGCA Issues Safety Advisory

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory urging airlines to avoid specific routes and altitudes affected by the volcanic ash. Airports were instructed to inspect runways for ash contamination and ensure operational readiness for any sudden changes in ash cloud movement.



Meteorological Update: Minimal Air Quality Impact

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that the ash cloud is located over 10 km above the ground, making it unlikely to significantly affect air quality in urban centers such as Delhi. Any ash deposition in Indian cities is expected to be short-lived as the plume continues its eastward movement.



Aviation Industry Responds Rapidly

The situation prompted heightened alertness across airlines operating in India and the Gulf. KLM, Akasa Air, Air India, and Indigo took proactive measures to cancel or divert flights in response to the rapidly shifting volcanic ash plume.



“The safety of passengers remains the top priority,” said Akasa Air. “Our operational teams are continuously monitoring global aviation advisories to ensure all precautionary measures are taken.”



Hauli Gubbi Volcano Eruption

The Hauli Gubbi volcano erupted for the first time in more than 10,000 years, spewing ash thousands of feet into the atmosphere. The volcanic cloud has traveled northeast at high speeds, impacting aviation corridors linking India with the Middle East and Gulf countries.

Authorities continue to monitor the plume closely, coordinating with airlines and airports to mitigate potential risks and minimize passenger inconvenience.

