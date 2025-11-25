Updated 25 November 2025 at 10:50 IST
Volcanic Ash Impacts Indian Aviation: Complete List of Air India, Akasa & IndiGo Cancelled Flights
A massive ash cloud from Ethiopia’s Hauli Gubbi volcano forced Akasa Air, Air India, and Indigo to cancel multiple flights across India and the Gulf. Authorities issued DGCA advisories, with airports inspecting runways and airlines rebooking passengers. Despite high-altitude disruption, the India Meteorological Department said urban air quality remains largely unaffected.
- India News
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
A powerful volcanic eruption at Ethiopia’s Hauli Gubbi volcano has disrupted flight operations across India and the Gulf, prompting multiple airlines to cancel or divert services. The eruption, which occurred on Sunday after a dormancy of over 10,000 years, sent an ash plume soaring nearly 45,000 feet into the atmosphere.
The ash cloud, moving northeast at 100-120 kmph, reached Indian airspace late Tuesday night, affecting routes across Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana. Aviation authorities quickly issued guidelines to ensure passenger safety amid the rapidly evolving situation.
Air India Cancels Several Key Flights
Air India announced the cancellation of multiple international and domestic flights while conducting precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown over affected regions.
An Air India posted on X: “Our ground teams across the network are keeping passengers updated on their flight status and are providing immediate assistance, including hotel accommodation. We are making every effort to arrange alternative travel at the earliest. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”
Advertisement
Cancelled Air India flights include:
24 November:
AI 106 – Newark–Delhi
AI 102 – New York (JFK)–Delhi
Advertisement
AI 2204 – Dubai–Hyderabad
AI 2290 – Doha–Mumbai
AI 2212 – Dubai–Chennai
AI 2250 – Dammam–Mumbai
AI 2284 – Doha–Delhi
25 November:
AI 2822 – Chennai–Mumbai
AI 2466 – Hyderabad–Delhi
AI 2444 / 2445 – Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai
AI 2471 / 2472 – Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai
Akasa Air Halts International Services
Akasa Air also suspended international operations to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi on 24th and 25th November.
A spokesperson for Akasa Air said: “Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled. Passengers are being offered either a full refund or complimentary rebooking within seven days. Passenger safety remains our utmost priority.”
Read More - Can India’s Pharma Thrive Amid US Tariff Threats? Goyal Meets Industry
Indigo Diverts Flights Amid Precaution
IndiGo, another major carrier, also adjusted its flight routes as a precaution. Its Kannur-Abu Dhabi flight (6E1433) was diverted to Ahmedabad when the ash plume approached Indian airspace. The airline is coordinating with international aviation bodies to minimise disruption for passengers.
DGCA Issues Safety Advisory
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory urging airlines to avoid specific routes and altitudes affected by the volcanic ash. Airports were instructed to inspect runways for ash contamination and ensure operational readiness for any sudden changes in ash cloud movement.
Meteorological Update: Minimal Air Quality Impact
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that the ash cloud is located over 10 km above the ground, making it unlikely to significantly affect air quality in urban centers such as Delhi. Any ash deposition in Indian cities is expected to be short-lived as the plume continues its eastward movement.
Aviation Industry Responds Rapidly
The situation prompted heightened alertness across airlines operating in India and the Gulf. KLM, Akasa Air, Air India, and Indigo took proactive measures to cancel or divert flights in response to the rapidly shifting volcanic ash plume.
“The safety of passengers remains the top priority,” said Akasa Air. “Our operational teams are continuously monitoring global aviation advisories to ensure all precautionary measures are taken.”
Hauli Gubbi Volcano Eruption
The Hauli Gubbi volcano erupted for the first time in more than 10,000 years, spewing ash thousands of feet into the atmosphere. The volcanic cloud has traveled northeast at high speeds, impacting aviation corridors linking India with the Middle East and Gulf countries.
Authorities continue to monitor the plume closely, coordinating with airlines and airports to mitigate potential risks and minimize passenger inconvenience.
(With agency Inputs)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 10:15 IST