Voluntary Sex Work Not Illegal, Police Cannot Harass Consenting Adults: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has delivered a major verdict on the rights of sex workers, declaring that consenting adults involved in voluntary sex work cannot be treated as offenders simply because of their profession. In a significant push for personal liberty and bodily autonomy, the court held that police cannot take such individuals into custody during raids or force them into rehabilitation programmes they do not want.

The ruling came while a bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan was examining provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA), a law aimed at curbing trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation. The court observed that while activities such as trafficking and running brothels remain illegal, voluntary sex work by consenting adults is not a crime under Indian law.

Making a clear distinction between victims of trafficking and adults who choose to engage in sex work, the bench said authorities cannot assume that every person found during a raid requires rescue or rehabilitation. Where an adult is involved in sex work of their own free will, the question of forcibly “rescuing” them does not arise, the court said.

The judges stressed that consent must be at the heart of all decisions relating to rehabilitation, reintegration and placement in protective homes. According to the court, the state has a constitutional duty to provide support and rehabilitation opportunities, but it cannot impose rehabilitation on an adult against their wishes.

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The bench also expressed concern over the way Section 17 of the ITPA is often applied, saying the law tends to treat everyone found in prostitution-related situations in the same manner, regardless of whether they were trafficked, coerced or had entered the profession voluntarily.

To safeguard individual rights, the court directed magistrates to conduct a preliminary inquiry whenever an adult is produced before them following a raid. Magistrates must determine whether the person is engaged in sex work voluntarily, whether they wish to be placed in a protective home and whether their statement is free from coercion or outside influence.

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The court clarified that a person’s wishes may be overridden only in exceptional circumstances, such as a serious threat to their safety or clear evidence that traffickers have manipulated or controlled their consent. In such cases, the reasons must be recorded in writing.

Reaffirming earlier observations on the legal status of sex work, the Supreme Court noted that voluntary adult sex workers should not be harassed, victimised or taken into custody merely because they are found during police action against illegal activities. The focus of law enforcement, the court indicated, should remain on trafficking networks, exploitation and coercion rather than on consenting adults exercising their personal choice.