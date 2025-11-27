‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo’ Protest: Youth Congress Protests Against SIR in Bhopal and Lucknow

Bhopal: Youth Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, against the ongoing second phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the country.

The demonstration quickly turned chaotic when protestors climbed up on barricades, prompting police to use water cannon to disperse the crowd.

Congress has constantly opposed the SIR process, accusing the BJP-led central government and the Election Commission of India of "deleting" the names of voters from the underprivileged community from the voter list.

In opposition to the SIR process, Congress has launched a nationwide 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo' campaign.

Advertisement

A similar protest was also organised in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, under the Congress party's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo' campaign. The demonstration there also turned chaotic when protestors attempted to cross police barricades and block major roads in the city's heart.

Large groups of Youth Congress members gathered near the party office before marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Raising slogans such as "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo," the protestors demanded accountability from the government and called for immediate action on the SIR concerns.

Advertisement

The road blockade disrupted traffic movement, prompting swift intervention by law enforcement personnel. Police deployed additional forces to control the crowd and prevent further escalation.

These protest comes amid the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states and union territories, with the final electors' list to be published on February 7, 2026.

These states and UTs include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, saying that several issues have emerged this time, including reports of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) dying by suicide.

Speaking to the reporters in Raipur, Pilot said, "The SIR has been launched in several states. SIR has been conducted many times in the country before, but this time, many questions are being raised about the SIR. In many states, BLOs are committing suicide... We do not want even a single invalid voter to be on the list."

"But if a citizen of the country, who has the right to vote, is deliberately deleted because they are poor, Dalit, backwards... the Congress Party will not tolerate injustice by deleting that person's name... If the Election Commission's intentions are not impartial, if it is not working selflessly and is working under pressure, then we will work to expose it... The Congress Party is organising a massive event at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on the December 14th," he said.