‘Vote is in Your Hands, Fund Is in My Hands’: Fadnavis Downplays Ajit Pawar’s Election Remark

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday downplayed his alliance partner and Deputy Ajit Pawar's recent remarks suggesting that development funds were contingent on voters supporting his candidates, noting that such statements were typical during poll season and should not be over-interpreted.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the Maharashtra CM said he will say the same if he goes campaigning. However, he noted that they will work to develop the region if they come to power.

"Such things happen in an election. People talk like this during an election. But it doesn't mean anything. After the election, we will work for the development of the region. If I go somewhere [during the election], I will also say, 'If you elect us, we will give you more funds'," Fadnavis said.

His comments come after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while campaigning for the Malegaon Nagar Parishad elections in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, sparked a political controversy by openly telling voters, "The vote is in your hands, and the fund is in my hands. Now you decide what you want to do"

Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio in the Mahayuti government, further stated that if voters "cross mark" his party's candidates, 18 of his panel, including those of NCP and alliance parties, he will also "cross mark" and that the funds are in his hands.

He further stated that if voters elect all the candidates, he will deliver on everything he has promised; otherwise, he will not.

