PM Modi’s Popularity, ‘EK Hai Toh Safe Hai’ Attracted Voters: Survey On BJP’s Maha, Haryana Victory

New Delhi: PM Modi’s popularity, trust in his government, slogans like ‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’ and ‘Batenge To Katenge’ were among the major factors why people in Maharashtra and Haryana voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janaya Party (BJP), according to a post-poll survey done by Matrize. The survey further revealed that a considerable strength of voters felt that not voting for the BJP in Lok Sabha was a mistake.

Matrize conducted a post-election Opinion Poll in Maharashtra and Haryana as in both the states BJP emerged victorious barely six months after the Lok Sabha elections when it was outperformed by the INDI bloc.

PM Modi's popularity increased after Lok Sabha results

According to the Matrize Opinion Poll, over 50 per cent of the respondents in both the states – Maharashtra and Haryana – agreed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity had increased after BJP got 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections earlier in June.

PM Modi’s face was the biggest reason for the voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party in both the states, according to the survey.

The survey further mentions that as many as 54 per cent of the voters in Maharashtra, and 52 per cent in Haryana favoured the BJP because of the popularity of PM Modi.

‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’ a hit slogan

Matrize Opinion Poll in Maharashtra with a sample size of 76,830 indicted that PM Modi’s slogan ‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’ made the difference among the voters. Almost 25 per cent of the respondents were also attracted by ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ which was coined by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the survey reports.

Moreover, 24 per cent of the respondents said that they didn’t vote for the BJP in Maharashtra due to the confusion over election symbols and candidates.

Over 40 per cent of the voters also feel that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ popularity has increased after election results.

Not voting for BJP in Lok Sabha was a mistake, say voters

In Haryana, as many as 52 per cent of the respondents felt that not supporting the BJP in Lok Sabha elections was a mistake after the saffron party won the Assembly election.

What didn’t work for Congress?

The Matrize Opinion Poll indicates that Haryana voters were not very confident of Rahul Gandhi and Congress’ narrative of targeting the Modi government to amend the Constitution.