VPN Ban Imposed in Doda District Over National Security Concerns

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district have imposed an immediate two-month ban on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) due to national security concerns. The move follows intelligence reports indicating that VPNs were being used to facilitate unlawful activities and spread inflammatory content, potentially inciting unrest in the region.

The ban, which took effect on Friday, aims to curb the misuse of digital platforms to disrupt peace and stability in the district. Officials emphasized that the decision is part of ongoing efforts to combat online activities that threaten national security. Violators of the ban will face legal action in accordance with local laws.

Meanwhile, across the Line of Control (LoC), tensions remain high as Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire on the night of May 2–3, marking the ninth consecutive day of such breaches. Indian Army sources reported unprovoked small-arms fire in multiple sectors, including Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor. This attack comes a day after five sectors were targeted on May 1.

The repeated ceasefire violations have sparked concern among residents of border villages, who have endured over 22 such incidents in the past eight days. Despite the ongoing hostilities, the Indian Army has responded with restraint. An official statement confirmed, "Our troops replied firmly to the unprovoked firing during the night hours, but no casualties or injuries have been reported on the Indian side."

The continued violence follows the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, prompting India to intensify its efforts against Pakistani digital content. In line with its national security strategy, India has suspended the YouTube channel of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside other digital channels linked to anti-India propaganda.

The suspension of Sharif’s channel is part of a broader crackdown on Pakistani digital presence, including the blocking of several YouTube channels and social media accounts. Indian officials cite these actions as necessary steps to combat misinformation and online content that could destabilize the region.

The move is likely to further strain diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan, with the Pakistani government yet to comment on the suspension of Sharif’s channel.