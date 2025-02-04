Vrindavan Temples Begin 50-Day Holi Celebrations with Gulal and Songs

Mathura (UP): Preparations for Holi in the temples of Vrindavan began on Monday, marking the occasion of Basant Panchami. Meanwhile, celebrations started a day earlier in the temples of Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Baldev, where Holi was played with Thakur ji, according to Prahlad Vallabh Goswami of Banke Bihari Temple.

Holi songs were also played in many temples, including Thakur Radhavallabh Lal Mandir. These songs will be sung daily before the Rajbhog and Shayan Bhog Aarti, both in the morning and evening.

After the Rajbhog and Shringar Aarti in Vrindavan on Monday, the Sevayat Goswamis showered 'gulal' on the visiting devotees as 'prasad.'

Similarly, in other temples, the famous Braj Holi celebrations, which last for 50 days from Basant Panchami to Falgun Dashami, also began. In the Thakur Radha Vallabh temple, gulal was sprinkled on devotees after the morning aarti.

Earlier, on Sunday, temples in towns like Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Baldev celebrated Basant Panchami by dressing the deity in yellow clothes and offering gulal. Colours were also thrown on Shri Keshavdev Maharaj at Thakur Dwarkadhish temple and Shri Krishna Janmasthan.