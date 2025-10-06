Republic World
  • VVIP Arrogance on Full Display: Speeding BMW Rams Into 3 Vehicles Waiting At Traffic Signal, 1 Critically Injured | Disturbing Visuals Caught on Cam

Updated 6 October 2025 at 11:53 IST

VVIP Arrogance on Full Display: Speeding BMW Rams Into 3 Vehicles Waiting At Traffic Signal, 1 Critically Injured | Disturbing Visuals Caught on Cam

Hyderabad Hit and Run Case: The driver of a BMW, suspected of being drunk, fled the crime scene. However, he was later apprehended.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
BMW Hit and Run Case
BMW Hit and Run Case | Image: Republic World

Hyderabad witnesses a major road accident when a BMW car rammed into two cars and a bike, waiting at a red signal. All three vehicles were damaged, and the woman riding pillion on the bike suffered severe injuries. The driver of a BMW, suspected of being drunk, fled the crime scene but was later apprehended. He is identified as Abhishek G. Chandra.

This is a developing article.

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 6 October 2025 at 11:53 IST

