VVIP Arrogance on Full Display: Speeding BMW Rams Into 3 Vehicles Waiting At Traffic Signal, 1 Critically Injured | Disturbing Visuals Caught on Cam
Hyderabad Hit and Run Case: The driver of a BMW, suspected of being drunk, fled the crime scene. However, he was later apprehended.
Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
BMW Hit and Run Case | Image: Republic World
Hyderabad witnesses a major road accident when a BMW car rammed into two cars and a bike, waiting at a red signal. All three vehicles were damaged, and the woman riding pillion on the bike suffered severe injuries. The driver of a BMW, suspected of being drunk, fled the crime scene but was later apprehended. He is identified as Abhishek G. Chandra.
