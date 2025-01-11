Wait And Watch, Something Big Will Happen In Coming Days: Sunil Tatkare Amid Reports of Pawar Reunion

Mumbai: Amid speculations of a possible reunion between Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP, the latter's party leader and MP Sunil Tatkare told Republic, “Wait and watch.”

Tatkare quipped the same on Saturday when Republic asked him about the possibility of leaders joining the NCP. Tatkare said, “Wait and watch, something big will happen in the coming days.”

He added, “Sharad Pawar faction has not contacted any NCP MPs but (our) talks keep happening with them in the Parliament. Now I do not want to disclose what the talks are about.”

Tatkare said NCP(SP) MPs were to decide whether they wanted to stay with the government for the work and development of their constituencies or not. Whether it was the INDIA bloc or Maha Vikas Aghadi, they did not have a single agenda."

Tatkare said the INDIA bloc's only agenda was to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi hence their alliance is breaking up. Now their leaders are busy making statements against each other in Maharashtra. As far as we are concerned, from BJP, Shinde Sena and our party, we will sit with the seniors and discuss the alliance in the upcoming local municipal elections. There is no problem amongst us. We have the best coordination."

However, NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, on Friday, had said all 12 MPs of the party were with Sharad Pawar, and there was no substance in the speculation about the two rival factions of the NCP coming together.

He was responding to a question about reports that the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar had approached some Lok Sabha members of the Sharad Pawar group in an attempt to get them to defect. There was also a buzz that the NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit would join hands soon in the aftermath of the Maharashtra assembly polls.

"It is all false. All our eight Lok Sabha MPs and four Rajya Sabha MPs stand behind Sharad Pawar," Deshmukh told reporters here.