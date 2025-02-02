'Walking MBA Degree': Delhi Uber Driver Impresses Internet with Luxury Lounge Service

Viral News: A Delhi Uber driver is going viral for offering an unique ride experience that’s giving airline lounges a run for their money. This driver has completely redefined customer service by transforming his car into a luxury lounge on wheels, providing a wide range of amenities for his passengers.

A Reddit post showing the cab reveals it’s packed with complimentary items. These include WiFi, snacks, candies, bottled water, umbrellas, hand sanitizers, tissues, and even a variety of medications like pain relievers, antacids, and antihistamines. The car is also stocked with personal care items such as safety pins, oil, toothpaste, powder, perfume, and shoe polish.

The post captioned "Found cab facilities better than flights...", quickly gained attention, with many appreciating the "luxury lounge" experience in a standard taxi.

How Netizens Reacted

The post has captured the hearts of the internet, with people praising the driver’s thoughtful gesture and customer experience.

"His name is Abdul Qadir. Newspapers have published stories about him – 'The Uber driver who's never canceled on his customers,'" one Reddit user shared.

"I was leaving for my office and didn’t know I’d stumble upon this level of magnificence", a user wrote.

"Going the extra mile. Entrepreneurial. Customer satisfaction and experience. Finding a white space… Bro is a walking MBA degree," said another commenter.