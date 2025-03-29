'Wall Radar, Thermal Screens...': Advanced Surveillance Equipment Deployed At This Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir

Kulgam Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, conducted a high-tech checking operation at Nayug Tunnel | Image: ANI

Srinagar: In a significant step towards bolstering security and combating illegal activities, Kulgam Police, in partnership with other security agencies, conducted a high-tech checking operation at the Nayug Tunnel in Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

This marked the first-time use of cutting-edge surveillance equipment, including Wall Radar, Thermal Screens, and Body Scanners, to inspect vehicles passing through the tunnel.

The operation was closely monitored by senior officials, including the DIG Police, DIG CRPF, SSP Kulgam, Additional SP Mumtaz Bhatti, DySP Qazigund, and SHO Qazigund, aiming to strengthen security measures in the region.

As per officials, the primary objective was to curb drug trafficking and other illicit activities in the area.

Trucks, tankers, and light motor vehicles (LMVs) were rigorously checked using these state-of-the-art technologies, which are designed to detect hidden contraband and identify suspicious activities.

The introduction of such advanced technological interventions is seen as a crucial step in enhancing law enforcement efficiency and public safety in the district, officials said.