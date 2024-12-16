Want Younger Generation To Listen To Debate On Constitution: Chirag Paswan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday expressed his desire for the younger generation to engage in debates on the adoption of the 75 years of the Indian Constitution, emphasising the importance of understanding and appreciating the Constitution, which is the foundation of India's democratic framework.

Paswan reflected on India's history, particularly the emergency imposed in 1975, which attempted to abolish the Constitution.

"... There was a period in India's history when an attempt was made to abolish the constitution by imposing emergency in the year 1975... I want the younger generation to listen to the debate that has started today in the Lok Sabha and know more about the constitution...," Paswan told reporters.

He also took a jibe at opposition members for carrying a copy of the Constitution in their pockets, whom he accused them of displaying their commitment to the Constitution, while their actions may not always align with its principles.

He also said, "The people who walk around with the copy of the Constitution in their pockets...They stated that the Constitution would come to an end. It is the Constitution of Bharat. It is not a joke, " he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the Lok Sabha, launching a scathing attack on the Congress party. He accused them of disrespecting the Constitution and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of “parivarvad.”

Responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution.

"Congress has continuously disrespected the Constitution. It has made attempts to reduce its importance. History of Congress is full of such examples," he said.

He took the "biggest jumla" jibe at Congress over its 'Garibi Hatao' slogan and said his government's mission is to free the poor from their difficulties.

"If we follow our fundamental duties, no one can stop us from making Viksit," the Prime Minister said. Slamming Congress for the emergency, he said the country was turned into a prison, citizens' rights were snatched, and press freedom was curtailed.

Taking a dig at Congress, he said from 1947 to 1952, India did not have an elected government but a temporary, selected one, with no elections held. He highlighted that before 1952, the Rajya Sabha was not formed, and there were no state elections, meaning there was no mandate from the people.

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on December 13.