Wanted Criminal Anubhav Shukla With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Nabbed In Lucknow Encounter

Lucknow: The Lucknow Police, in a joint operation with the Lakhimpur Kheri Police, successfully nabbed a notorious criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head in an encounter. The accused, identified as Anubhav Shukla alias Raja, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The police stated that the encounter took place in the Gomti Nagar Police Station area, leaving the accused injured.

A senior police official stated that Anubhav Shukla, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri district, had been evading law enforcement agencies for a long time. With over 30 cases registered against him, Anubhav's notoriety had reached new heights. His recent involvement in three robbery incidents had heightened the stakes, prompting the police to launch a high-priority operation to apprehend him.

The official said that details of the encounter reveal a tense and dramatic confrontation between the police and Anubhav. The police had been tracking his movements for some time, and a team of officers from the Gomti Nagar Police Station, led by SHO Parmood Kumar Singh, laid a trap for the accused. When Anubhav attempted to flee, the police opened fire, injuring him in the ensuing exchange.

As per the police, Anubhav Shukla's criminal record is extensive, with charges ranging from robbery to more serious offences. His ability to evade capture had earned him a reputation as a cunning and elusive individual. However, the Lucknow Police's determination to bring him to justice ultimately led to his downfall.

The police are expected to provide further details about the encounter and the investigation in the coming days.

After the arrest, the police will likely scrutinise Anubhav's network and associates, working to dismantle any organised crime structures he may have been involved with.