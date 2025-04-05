Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, Passed In Parliament, Gets President Droupadi Murmu's Assent

New Delhi: The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, which was cleared by Parliament on Thursday, received President Droupadi Murmu ’s assent on Saturday. After President's nod, the Amendment Bill has now officially become a law. The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday way beyond midnight after almost 13 hours of marathon discussions. The Bill was then introduced in Rajya Sabha on Thursday and was cleared post midnight around 2 AM (Friday) after several hours of heated debate.

In Lok Sabha, the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by 288-232 vote while in Rajya Sabha, it was cleared by 128-95 vote. The bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha in August last year but then referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The JPC held various brainstorming sessions and heard suggestions from all the stake holders for several months in various sittings.

The draft bill was then approved by the JPC by 15-11 vote, accommodating 14 amendments suggested by the NDA while it rejected 44 amendments recommended by the Opposition. The bill was then tabled in Lok Sabha on April 2. After two days of heated discussions and debates, in Lower and Upper House, it was finally cleared by the Parliament.

What is Waqf Amendment Bill 2025?

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995 to streamline the boards work and ensure efficient management of Waqf properties. Other objectives of the bill is to enhance the efficiency of Waqf Boards, stop its misuse especially for grabbing lands illegally.

The amended law renames Waqf Act 1995, updates the definitions of Waqf, improves the registration process and increases the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

According to the Gazette of India, the amended bill after getting President’s nod, the Waqf Act 1995 may be called the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. It shall come into force on such date as the Central government may, by notification in the official Gazette, appoint.

AIMPLB calls for nation-wide stir to protest against passage of Waqf Bill

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a section of members of the Muslim community, many opposition leaders have called for a nation-wide stir against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi , AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others have moved Supreme Court to challenge the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a weapon, aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights. He said that this is an attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future.