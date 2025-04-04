sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 4th 2025, 18:04 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 Live: Rajya Sabha Passes Legislation, Now Awaits the President's Assent

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 Live Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has been passed by the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favor and 95 against, following a lengthy debate. The Lok Sabha had earlier approved the Bill with 288 votes supporting it and 232 opposing it. The legislation now awaits the President's assent to become law. Stay tune with republic for more updates.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 Live | Image: PTI

Live Blog

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 Live Updates:  The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has been passed by the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favor and 95 against.

April 4th 2025, 17:33 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari says...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari says, "The DNA of dictatorship has entered BJP, and it is now visible both inside and outside the House. We have been and continue to oppose this dictatorship. The bill that was passed yesterday, we consider it unconstitutional, and we will raise our voice against it in every appropriate forum."

April 4th 2025, 17:31 IST

'This is a revolutionary moment...': BJP leader Syed Yaser Jilani on Waqf Bill

On Parliament passing Waqf (Amendment) Bill, BJP leader Syed Yaser Jilani says, “This is a revolutionary moment.”

April 4th 2025, 17:28 IST

TVK holds protest in Chennai over Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Waqf (Amendment) Bill Live updates: Actor Vijay participated in Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led protest in Chennai over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was recently passed by the Parliament. 

April 4th 2025, 16:38 IST

Mehbooba mufti reacts on Waqf (Amendment) Bill...

Mehbooba mufti reacts on Waqf (Amendment) Bill saying, “I believe, its amounts to robbery, which is very wrong and should not have happened.”

April 4th 2025, 16:36 IST

Waqf Bill Live updates: Muslim organisations hold protests...

Muslim organisations hold protests against Waqf Amendment Bill in different parts of country.

April 4th 2025, 15:37 IST

Waqf Bill Updates Live: 'We have achieved important milestone', says Kiren Rijiju

Waqf Bill Updates Live: Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said, “One important milestone achieved in Rajya Sabha."

April 4th 2025, 15:15 IST

BJP demands Sonia Gandhi's apology for Waqf remarks...

Waqf Bill Live Updates: As the House adjourned today, BJP MPs chanted "Sonia Gandhi maafi maango"…

April 4th 2025, 15:12 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Goa CM hails...

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hailed the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

April 4th 2025, 14:34 IST

'Bill will be nullified after new govt is formed': Mamata Banerjee

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: ‘The Bill will be nullified after new govt is formed’, says TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee.

April 4th 2025, 13:59 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: TVK protest against the bill

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: TVK General Secretary N Anand participates in a protest over the Waqf Amendment Bill.

April 4th 2025, 13:45 IST

Waqf Bill Live Updates: JD(S) chief HD Devegowda congratulates Narendra Modi government...

JD(S) chief HD Devegowda congratulated the Narendra Modi government for bringing the Bill.

April 4th 2025, 13:24 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Live update: 'Will continue our fight...', says CPI MP

Waqf Amendment Bill passed in the Lok Sabha: CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said,  "The BJP has the upper hand in both houses of Parliament. We raised valid points. We will continue our fight."

April 4th 2025, 12:58 IST

Waqf Bill Updates Live: 'Bill will benefit the poor Muslims and the women': Giriraj Singh

Waqf Bill Updates Live: ‘Bill will benefit the poor Muslims and the women’, says Giriraj Singh.

April 4th 2025, 12:38 IST

Opposition MPs hold protest over the issue of US tariffs...

Opposition MPs hold protest over the issue of US tariffs on India, in front of Makar Dwar of the Parliament.

April 4th 2025, 12:14 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1 pm

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Lok Sabha resumed proceedings at 12 PM. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1 pm. 

April 4th 2025, 11:58 IST

Waqf Bill Updates: MDMK MP Vaiko says, 'This is undemocratic...'

Waqf Bill Updates live: MDMK MP Vaiko says, "This is undemocratic, anti-secular, and anti-federal. We opposed the bill. They (BJP) passed the bill as they have a majority."

April 4th 2025, 11:32 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm…

April 4th 2025, 11:31 IST

Waqf Bill Live Updates: All India Shia Personal Law Board to move to Supreme Court...

Waqf Bill Live Updates: The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas on Friday said that they will “knock on the doors of Supreme Court” and hold protests. 

April 4th 2025, 10:47 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai praises the bill...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai hails the Bill after it passed in Rajya Sabha.

April 4th 2025, 10:45 IST

Waqf Bill Updates: Congress MP Rajiv Shukla says...

Waqf bill live updates: Congress MP Rajiv Shukla claimed that some allies of BJP were “forcefully” supporting the bill.

April 4th 2025, 10:43 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Security beefed up in Jamia Nagar...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: security has been increased in sensitive areas in Delhi including at Jamia Nagar and Jamia Milia Islamia university. 

April 4th 2025, 10:02 IST

Waqf Bill Updates Live: RJD leader criticises CM & JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar...

Waqf Bill Updates: RJD leader Arif Jilani puts up a poster criticising Bihar CM & JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar over his stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

April 4th 2025, 09:53 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Updates: New bill to strengthen Waqf property management and...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: New bill seeks to strengthen Waqf property management and registration process. The bill proposes amendments to the 1995 Act, aiming to strengthen the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

April 4th 2025, 09:51 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill: BSP Chief Mayawati Reacts

Waqf Amendment Bill updates: BSP Supremo Mayawati reacted to the Waqf Amendment Bill and said, “After listening to both the ruling party and the opposition on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, the conclusion that emerges is that it would have been better if the Central government had given the public some more time to understand this bill."

April 4th 2025, 09:50 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: PM Modi Says, 'Marks Watershed Moment'

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: PM Modi taking to X, wrote, “The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity.”

Published April 4th 2025, 09:56 IST