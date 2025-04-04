Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 Live: Rajya Sabha Passes Legislation, Now Awaits the President's Assent

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 Live Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has been passed by the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favor and 95 against, following a lengthy debate. The Lok Sabha had earlier approved the Bill with 288 votes supporting it and 232 opposing it. Opposition parties have criticized the Bill, labeling it "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional." They argue that it could marginalize the Muslim community and undermine their rights. The government, however, has defended the Bill, asserting that it promotes inclusivity and transparency. Stay tune with republic for more updates.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari says, "The DNA of dictatorship has entered BJP, and it is now visible both inside and outside the House. We have been and continue to oppose this dictatorship. The bill that was passed yesterday, we consider it unconstitutional, and we will raise our voice against it in every appropriate forum."
On Parliament passing Waqf (Amendment) Bill, BJP leader Syed Yaser Jilani says, “This is a revolutionary moment.”
Waqf (Amendment) Bill Live updates: Actor Vijay participated in Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led protest in Chennai over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was recently passed by the Parliament.
Mehbooba mufti reacts on Waqf (Amendment) Bill saying, “I believe, its amounts to robbery, which is very wrong and should not have happened.”
Muslim organisations hold protests against Waqf Amendment Bill in different parts of country.
Waqf Bill Updates Live: Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said, “One important milestone achieved in Rajya Sabha."
Waqf Bill Live Updates: As the House adjourned today, BJP MPs chanted "Sonia Gandhi maafi maango"…
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hailed the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: ‘The Bill will be nullified after new govt is formed’, says TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: TVK General Secretary N Anand participates in a protest over the Waqf Amendment Bill.
JD(S) chief HD Devegowda congratulated the Narendra Modi government for bringing the Bill.
Waqf Amendment Bill passed in the Lok Sabha: CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said, "The BJP has the upper hand in both houses of Parliament. We raised valid points. We will continue our fight."
Waqf Bill Updates Live: ‘Bill will benefit the poor Muslims and the women’, says Giriraj Singh.
Opposition MPs hold protest over the issue of US tariffs on India, in front of Makar Dwar of the Parliament.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Lok Sabha resumed proceedings at 12 PM. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1 pm.
Waqf Bill Updates live: MDMK MP Vaiko says, "This is undemocratic, anti-secular, and anti-federal. We opposed the bill. They (BJP) passed the bill as they have a majority."
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm…
Waqf Bill Live Updates: The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas on Friday said that they will “knock on the doors of Supreme Court” and hold protests.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai hails the Bill after it passed in Rajya Sabha.
Waqf bill live updates: Congress MP Rajiv Shukla claimed that some allies of BJP were “forcefully” supporting the bill.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: security has been increased in sensitive areas in Delhi including at Jamia Nagar and Jamia Milia Islamia university.
Waqf Bill Updates: RJD leader Arif Jilani puts up a poster criticising Bihar CM & JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar over his stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: New bill seeks to strengthen Waqf property management and registration process. The bill proposes amendments to the 1995 Act, aiming to strengthen the administration and management of waqf properties in India.
Waqf Amendment Bill updates: BSP Supremo Mayawati reacted to the Waqf Amendment Bill and said, “After listening to both the ruling party and the opposition on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, the conclusion that emerges is that it would have been better if the Central government had given the public some more time to understand this bill."
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: PM Modi taking to X, wrote, “The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity.”
