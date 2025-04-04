Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 Live: Rajya Sabha Passes Legislation, Now Awaits the President's Assent

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 Live | Image: PTI

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 Live Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has been passed by the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favor and 95 against, following a lengthy debate. The Lok Sabha had earlier approved the Bill with 288 votes supporting it and 232 opposing it. Opposition parties have criticized the Bill, labeling it "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional." They argue that it could marginalize the Muslim community and undermine their rights. The government, however, has defended the Bill, asserting that it promotes inclusivity and transparency. Stay tune with republic for more updates.