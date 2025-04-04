PM Hails Waqf Bill Passage in Parliament, Calls it 'Watershed Moment' For More Compassionate India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament, calling it a "watershed moment" and emphasizing that it marks the beginning of an era with a more modern framework that is sensitive to social justice.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister noted that these legislative changes would enhance transparency and protect the rights of individuals. "We will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice. On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India," he wrote.

He further emphasized the significance of the legislation, stating that for decades, the Waqf system was associated with a lack of transparency and accountability, which particularly harmed the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims, and Pasmanda Muslims. According to him, the newly passed bills would ensure greater transparency and safeguard people's rights.

Parliament Passes Waqf Amendment Bill 2025:

During the wee hours of Friday, Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after an extensive debate in the Rajya Sabha. The bill passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favor and 95 against, following its approval in the Lok Sabha, where it garnered 288 votes in support and 232 against. The bill now awaits the assent of President Droupadi Murmu to become law.

The discussion in the Lok Sabha was led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, while BJP President JP Nadda spearheaded a vigorous debate in the Rajya Sabha that began Thursday and concluded with the bill receiving majority backing on Friday.

Key provisions of the amended Waqf Bill include reducing the mandatory contribution of Waqf institutions to boards from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, alongside the implementation of compulsory audits for institutions earning over Rs 1 lakh, conducted by state-appointed auditors. The bill also establishes a centralized automated portal to enhance the management of Waqf properties, promoting greater administrative efficiency and transparency.

In a return to pre-2013 regulations, the bill allows practicing Muslims with at least five years of religious observance to dedicate their property to the Waqf. The legislation also strengthens protections for women's rights, ensuring they receive their inheritance before any Waqf declarations are made, with additional safeguards for widows, divorced women, and orphans.