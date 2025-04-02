Waqf Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha | LIVE

WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is tabled in Parliament today. The BJP and Congress have issued whips to their MPs for compulsory attendance in the House. The final result may be decided by a majority vote on the floor, as both the ruling party and the opposition show no signs of reaching a consensus. The bill will be presented after Question Hour for consideration and passing, followed by an eight-hour discussion.
WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is tabled in Parliament today. Stay tuned to Republic for all the latest updates across the country.
Waqf Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha. 288 MPs voted in favour while 232 MPs voted against the Bill.
Amendment moved by Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, KC Venugopal were defeated in Lok Sabha through voice vote.
Through voice vote, amendments introduced by Congress MP Imran Masood, and AIMIM chief Owaisi were defeated in Lok Sabha.
Voting underway for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025
JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal slammed AIMIM Chief Asasuddin Owaisi for tearing the Waqf Amendment bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha.
"Asasuddin Owaisi calls the bill unconstitutional, but he has done the unconstitutional thing by tearing up the bill...I want to ask him why he tore the bill?..." he said.
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Waqf Amendment Bill is not against the Constitution.
"If it was unconstitutional, why didn't the court strike it down?... words like unconstitutional should not be used...the Bill is not against the Constitution, as the opposition claimed...We should not use the words ‘constitutional’ and ‘unconstitutional’ so lightly,” he said.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi tore the Waqf Amendment bill in Lok Sabha during the parliamentary proceedings.
(Owaisi tears Waqf amendment bill in Lok Sabha/ Image- Sansad TV)
"I stand against this bill. This bill is an attack on the faith and worship of Muslims in India. The government of PM Narendra Modi has declared war on the Muslims of this country. This war is against my freedom, my Shariah,
and my mosque and dargah are being targeted," said Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha while debating on Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025.
Waqf Bill LIVE: Rahul Gandhi tweets, "The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights. This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion."
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: On the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "... Waqf Board is just a handful of people owning a lot of properties in the name of Waqf. The amendments being introduced today is to ensure benefits to the people; schools, colleges, and hospitals should be made. But if Shiv Sena (UBT) opposes the amendments to appease a few people, it is unfortunate. This amendment bill is for the welfare of the society..."
Waqf Bill LIVE: On Waqf Amendment Bill, State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal says, "Debate on Waqf is still ongoing. Such a long debate in Parliament and the manner in which a JPC was constituted show that the Government wants to pass the Bill in a very constitutional manner. Crores of people gave their suggestions to the JPC. JPC deliberated on constructive suggestions and even now the Government is running the House for so long. This is the beauty of Constitutional system of India. We thank PM Narendra Modi who wants to pass this Bill constitutionally. Poor Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims of this country are happy that Waqf, which was controlled by just a few, their control will cease. The most beautiful thing of this Bill is that if someone has to appeal, if they feel there is some injustice due to this law, then they have the right to appeal from Revenue Court to Civil Court to High Court..."
Waqf Bill Live: On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali says, "AIMPLB has filed many objections regarding the proposed amendments. Unfortunately, in today's speech of the Minority Affairs Minister, none of the objections filed by the Muslim community have been taken into consideration... Thats why we are opposing this bill. If this bill is passed by both houses of the Parliament, then we have the option of going to the Supreme Court. The legal experts have clearly said that there are many loopholes in these amendments and many of these amendments are against Articles 14, 25, 26, and 29, and 30 of our Constitution..."
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "The concept of Section 40 - Waqf by User and Oral Waqf was a potent cocktail that enabled the Waqf Board to usurp any land that it wished. Those who had a problem with this were forced to go before the Waqf Tribunal. This Waqf Tribunal was a kangaroo court and its orders were final and you couldn't even go in appeal. On top of this, you had the Limitation Act, If you are an aggrieved party, you had only one year to go before the Waqf Tribunal whose order was final but if you are the Waqf Board, you had no Limitation Act applied on you; even after 500 years, 1000 years you could go and start a claim. This was the Frankenstein Monster that was created by the Waqf Act of 2013 where the Waqf Board was judiciary, legislature, executive all rolled in one, there was no concept of separation of powers..."
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Kiren Rijiju is set to reply in the Lok Sabha at 12 am. Meanwhile, six BJP speakers are still left to speak on the Waqf Bill.
In total, nearly 22 speakers remain to address the Waqf Bill.
On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain says, "Today, for the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, TDP has put forward its three demands or amendments. First, if the Waqf stakes claim on any land, and if there are no documents to validate the claim, it should still be considered Waqf property and given due rights. Second, we have demanded that the rights given to the collector should be given to someone more senior than the collector, and the state government should choose the person. Third, we have demanded that if the Waqf board does not have documents for any of its properties, the properties should still be considered Waqf properties. Chandrababu Naidu reiterates that the TDP stands with Muslims through thick and thin... We will safeguard all their properties and ensure they get all rights. Chandrababu Naidu further states that any religious organisation will have members from that particular religion only..."
Waqf Bill Live: On Waqf Amendment Bill, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma says, "I think Akhilesh Yadav did not have arguments and somewhere he also wants this bill to be passed. His party has been sustaining itself on minority vote since the beginning and now that his party's existence is under threat, he is forced to take a stand to maintain what is left of his party..."
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Speaking at Lok Sabha on Waqf Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Congress and Opposition are scaring Muslims to secure their vote banks."
Lok Sabha Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "You (Opposition) would break this country...Through this House, I would like to tell Muslims of the country that not even one non-Muslim would come into your Waqf. This Act has no such provision. But what would the Waqf Board and Waqf Council do? To catch the people selling off Waqf properties and drive them out, to catch those who lease off their properties for 100 years in the name of Waqf. The income of Waqf is dropping, the income with which we have to do development for minority and push them forward, that money is being stolen. Waqf Board and Council will catch that."
Waqf amendment bill live: Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at Lok Sabha o Waqf Bill, said, "Court is there to give justice, court is there to keep checks and balances."
Waqf live update: Amit Shah criticized the Congress for donating 123 VIP properties in New Delhi to the Waqf Board right before the 2014 elections.
Waqf amendment bill live: Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that under the new legislation, non-Muslims will not be appointed to the Waqf Board. “Waqf Act and Board came into effect in 1995. All the arguments about the inclusion of non-Muslims inclusion are about interference in the Waqf. First of all, no non-Muslim would come into the Waqf. Understand this clearly...There is no such provision to include any non-Muslim among those who manage the religious institutions; we do not want to do this...This is a huge misconception that this Act will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and interfere with the property donated by them. This misconception is being spread to instil fear among minorities for their vote bank,” he said.
Lok Sabha LIVE updates: "I stand in support of the bill. There have been discussions since morning. I have listened to everyone carefully. Many misconceptions are also in the minds of the members, and a lot of work is also being done to spread misinformation in the country," says Amit Shah while speaking at the Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is speaking in the Lok Sabha on Waqf bill.
Waqf Bill LIVE: State should not interfere with religion: Sajad Gani Lone on Waqf Bill
Waqf Amendment Bill: On the Waqf Amendment Bill, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari says, "This is a historic decision by the Union Govt."
Tamil Nadu: SDPI workers detained by police as they staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Chennai.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: During the Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Union Minister Anurag Thakur strongly criticized the opposition for overlooking the needs of the Muslim community saying “This bill will be end of appeasement politics.”
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: During the Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde voiced his support for the proposed legislation.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Opposition is trying to set fake narrative on Waqf Amendment Bill, says Rajiv Ranjan Singh in Lok Sabha.
Women in Bhopal come out in full support of Waqf Amendment Bill presented today in the Lok Sabha…
Waqf Amendment Bill: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to withdraw the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024.
Waqf Amendment Bill: During a heated Lok Sabha session, DMK leader A. Raja criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it "unconstitutional." The bill, which aims to reform the management of Waqf properties.
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: "On behalf of AITC, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, I strongly oppose the Bill in its entirety. The spirit of my speech is 'Tu Hindu banega na Musalman banega. Insaan ki aulaad hai insaan banega'..." says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on the Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha
Waqf Amendment Bill: Waqf Bill is a breach of Muslim rights, says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee in Lok Sabha.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: ‘Muslims have right to manage their own affairs’, says Kalyan Banerjee in Lok Sabha.
Banerjee also said that the bill is contradictory and will snatch Muslim's rights.
Waqf Bill live: TMC opposes Waqf Amendment bill entirely: Kalyan Banerjee
Waqf Amendment Bill: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav rakes up Mahakumbh stampede during Waqf Bill debate in Lok Sabha. It is a cover up on the questions raised on the deaths at Mahakumbh. Govt claimed that they have arrangements for 100 crore devotees but then stampede deaths proved all claims wrong. Thousands of Hindus are missing, they are untraceable. Is Mahakumbh a place for business? Isn’t China's encroachment on our land a bigger issue than Waqf land?
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: 'The party which calls itself the world's biggest party has not been able to choose its national Chief', says Akhilesh Yadav.
BJP introduces new bills to hide the failures of their governance: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Wafq is not a religious body and just a statutory body: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Union Minister KirenRijiju moves two bills. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 & The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha for consideration and passing. The Bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The Bill to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the amendments made in the new Bill will instigate more litigation in the country.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says "...When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn't it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says “There were some anomalies in this bill, so it was necessary to amend it.”
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Waqf Bill to be renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill, Says Kiran Rijiju.
Waqf Amendment bill Live: After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says "The role of Waqf Board is to supervise the management of Waqf properties.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is presenting the bill.
Waqf Bill Live Updates: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament. Discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill is underway in Lok Sabha.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: "It will disturb peace in the country", Gaurav Gogoi on Waqf Amendment Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha today.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Women from Muslim community come out in support of Waqf Amendment Bill in Bhopal.
WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to remain present in Parliament from 2nd April to 4th April 2025.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: A total of 284 delegations from the state holders of different communities have presented their views and suggestions before the committee. Waqf boards of 25 state governments and union territories have also presented their submissions.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “It was your (opposition) insistence that a Joint Parliamentary Committee should be formed.”
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduces Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Waqf (Amendment) Bill taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live: On Waqf Amendment Bill, AIMPLB spokesperson Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas says,"...If this bill is passed in the Parliament, then we will start a nationwide movement against it.
WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: Women in Delhi come out in support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduced today in Lok Sabha.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is tabled in Parliament today amid showdown.
WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE: We will take action against those muslims who support this bill, says AIMPLB.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: LJP President Chirag Paswan clears the air ‘Most of the suggestions given by my party has been accepted’ 'LJP supports the bill'…
We are here to present our objections on the bill. This bill is highly objectionable for us. As per new bill, rights over waqf assets have been snatched from Muslims and given to govt.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: TDP to support Waqf bill in parliament today, after party chief Chandrababu Naidu gave nod to support the bill.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: JPC has approved three proposals made by TDP MP Lau Srikrishna Devaraya for the Waqf Amendment Act-2024 Bill.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi protest against Waqf Amendment Bill outside Makar Dwar in Parliament.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Lok Sabha House proceedings begin in the chair Om Birla question hour starts.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: “This is constitutional bill. Those who are opposing it, are doing it for political gains” says Giriraj Singh.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council says, "People have been waiting for this for a long time. People are hopeful that a good bill will come... In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest but I have come to know that the main objections raised by the opposition have been accepted by the government, so this will be a very good bill.. Now the Waqf money will reach the common and poor Muslims."
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Union Minister George Kurian says, "It is very transparent because it is connected to the land and property... All communities support this amendment bill.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Waqf amendment bill 2024 to be tabled in lok sabha. Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva along with BJP workers holds placard campaign.
Waqf Bill Live updates: India Bloc To Vote Against Bill.
Waqf Bill Live Updates: Those who are opposing are doing it for political reasons, says Kiren Rijiju.
Waqf Bill Live Updates: Union Minister George Kurian: Waqf Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha
"It is very transparent because it is connected to the land and property... All communities support this amendment bill, and we can see that poor Muslims and the middle class also support this Bill. Only big landlords are opposing this Bill."
Waqf Bill Live Updates: Janasena, an ally of NDA (National Democratic Alliance), extends support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill
The party believes that this amendment will benefit the Muslim community.
In this regard, party president Pawan Kalyan has issued directives to Jana Sena MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to participate in the voting and support the bill: Janasena
Delhi: Waqf Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha today Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister and RLD president says, "We are with NDA (National Democratic Alliance). We've issued whip."
Waqf Bill Live Updates: NDA ally parties must think about all aspects before their stand on WAQF. BJP wants to sell off the WAQF land, said Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Waqf Bill Live Updates: This bill is against the minority population. The govt is doing it against the will of the muslims. This will disturb the peace in the society.
Waqf Bill Live Updates: Opposition just spreading rumours. Healthy discussion is needed from both the sides. This bill is not uncostitutional, says Vishnu shankar jain.
Waqf Bill Live Updates: This is definitely a historic day. Today, with the passing of this bill, the poor muslims and common people are going to benefit.
Waqf Bill Live Updates: We are ready for discussion. But I want to tell you the truth. The government is repeatedly saying that nothing will happen to Muslims.
Waqf Bill Live Updates: BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh writes a letter to CM Revanth Reddy requesting for unhindered conduct of Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra.
Waqf Bill Live Updates: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, says, "We are already against the bill. When this bill was first brought in the House, our party and our leader Akhilesh Yadav strongly opposed it…
Waqf Bill Live Updates: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "This is an unconstitutional Bill. We are people who believe in the Constitution…
Waqf Bill Live Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to revise the Waqf Act of 1995 to address longstanding challenges in managing and regulating Waqf properties in India.
