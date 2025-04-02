sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 3rd 2025, 02:27 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha | LIVE

WAQF Amendment Bill Live: Parliament Budget Session updates on the ongoing debate, with a focus on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Stay tuned to Republic for the latest updates.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Follow: Google News Icon
Voting underway in Lok Sabha over Waqf Amendment Bill
Voting underway in Lok Sabha over Waqf Amendment Bill | Image: Sansad TV

WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is tabled in Parliament today. The BJP and Congress have issued whips to their MPs for compulsory attendance in the House. The final result may be decided by a majority vote on the floor, as both the ruling party and the opposition show no signs of reaching a consensus. The bill will be presented after Question Hour for consideration and passing, followed by an eight-hour discussion. 

Live Blog

WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is tabled in Parliament today. Stay tuned to Republic for all the latest updates across the country.

April 3rd 2025, 02:27 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Waqf Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha. 288 MPs voted in favour while 232 MPs voted against the Bill.  
 

April 3rd 2025, 01:21 IST

Amendment moved by Gaurav Gogoi, KC Venugopal defeated

Amendment moved by Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, KC Venugopal were defeated in Lok Sabha through voice vote.

April 3rd 2025, 00:53 IST

Amendments introduced by Imran Masood, Owaisi defeated

Through voice vote, amendments introduced by Congress MP Imran Masood, and AIMIM chief Owaisi were defeated in Lok Sabha.

April 3rd 2025, 00:11 IST

Voting underway for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025

Voting underway for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025

April 2nd 2025, 23:57 IST

Owaisi has commited an unconstitutional act: JPC Chairman Pal

JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal slammed AIMIM Chief Asasuddin Owaisi for tearing the Waqf Amendment bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha. 

 "Asasuddin Owaisi calls the bill unconstitutional, but he has done the unconstitutional thing by tearing up the bill...I want to ask him why he tore the bill?..." he said. 

April 2nd 2025, 23:55 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill not against Constitution: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Waqf Amendment Bill is not against the Constitution. 

"If it was unconstitutional, why didn't the court strike it down?... words like unconstitutional should not be used...the Bill is not against the Constitution, as the opposition claimed...We should not use the words ‘constitutional’ and ‘unconstitutional’ so lightly,” he said.

April 2nd 2025, 23:07 IST

Owaisi tears Waqf Amendment bill in Parliament

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi tore the Waqf Amendment bill in Lok Sabha during the parliamentary proceedings. 

(Owaisi tears Waqf amendment bill in Lok Sabha/ Image- Sansad TV)

April 2nd 2025, 23:13 IST

Centre has declared war on Muslims: Owaisi

"I stand against this bill. This bill is an attack on the faith and worship of Muslims in India. The government of PM Narendra Modi has declared war on the Muslims of this country. This war is against my freedom, my Shariah,
and my mosque and dargah are being targeted," said Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha while debating on Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025.  

April 2nd 2025, 22:45 IST

Rahul Gandhi: Waqf Bill marginalizes Muslims, violates Constitution

Waqf Bill LIVE: Rahul Gandhi tweets, "The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights. This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion."
 

April 2nd 2025, 22:38 IST

Waqf 'amendment bill is for the welfare of the society': Eknath Shinde

Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: On the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "... Waqf Board is just a handful of people owning a lot of properties in the name of Waqf. The amendments being introduced today is to ensure benefits to the people; schools, colleges, and hospitals should be made. But if Shiv Sena (UBT) opposes the amendments to appease a few people, it is unfortunate. This amendment bill is for the welfare of the society..."

April 2nd 2025, 22:08 IST

Dilip Jaiswal: Waqf Bill ensures fairness, appeal rights for all

Waqf Bill LIVE: On Waqf Amendment Bill, State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal says, "Debate on Waqf is still ongoing. Such a long debate in Parliament and the manner in which a JPC was constituted show that the Government wants to pass the Bill in a very constitutional manner. Crores of people gave their suggestions to the JPC. JPC deliberated on constructive suggestions and even now the Government is running the House for so long. This is the beauty of Constitutional system of India. We thank PM Narendra Modi who wants to pass this Bill constitutionally. Poor Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims of this country are happy that Waqf, which was controlled by just a few, their control will cease. The most beautiful thing of this Bill is that if someone has to appeal, if they feel there is some injustice due to this law, then they have the right to appeal from Revenue Court to Civil Court to High Court..."

April 2nd 2025, 21:42 IST

'We are opposing this bill': Maulana Khalid Rasheed on Waqf bill

Waqf Bill Live: On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali says, "AIMPLB has filed many objections regarding the proposed amendments. Unfortunately, in today's speech of the Minority Affairs Minister, none of the objections filed by the Muslim community have been taken into consideration... Thats why we are opposing this bill. If this bill is passed by both houses of the Parliament, then we have the option of going to the Supreme Court. The legal experts have clearly said that there are many loopholes in these amendments and many of these amendments are against Articles 14, 25, 26, and 29, and 30 of our Constitution..."

April 2nd 2025, 20:41 IST

'Oral Waqf was a potent cocktail': Tejasvi Surya on Waqf bill

Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "The concept of Section 40 - Waqf by User and Oral Waqf was a potent cocktail that enabled the Waqf Board to usurp any land that it wished. Those who had a problem with this were forced to go before the Waqf Tribunal. This Waqf Tribunal was a kangaroo court and its orders were final and you couldn't even go in appeal. On top of this, you had the Limitation Act, If you are an aggrieved party, you had only one year to go before the Waqf Tribunal whose order was final but if you are the Waqf Board, you had no Limitation Act applied on you; even after 500 years, 1000 years you could go and start a claim. This was the Frankenstein Monster that was created by the Waqf Act of 2013 where the Waqf Board was judiciary, legislature, executive all rolled in one, there was no concept of separation of powers..."

April 2nd 2025, 20:35 IST

Kiren Rijiju to reply in Lok Sabha at 12 am on Waqf Bill

Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Kiren Rijiju is set to reply in the Lok Sabha at 12 am. Meanwhile, six BJP speakers are still left to speak on the Waqf Bill.

In total, nearly 22 speakers remain to address the Waqf Bill.

April 2nd 2025, 20:05 IST

'TDP stands with Muslims': Prem Kumar Jain

On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain says, "Today, for the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, TDP has put forward its three demands or amendments. First, if the Waqf stakes claim on any land, and if there are no documents to validate the claim, it should still be considered Waqf property and given due rights. Second, we have demanded that the rights given to the collector should be given to someone more senior than the collector, and the state government should choose the person. Third, we have demanded that if the Waqf board does not have documents for any of its properties, the properties should still be considered Waqf properties. Chandrababu Naidu reiterates that the TDP stands with Muslims through thick and thin... We will safeguard all their properties and ensure they get all rights. Chandrababu Naidu further states that any religious organisation will have members from that particular religion only..."

April 2nd 2025, 19:09 IST

Rekha Sharma: Akhilesh opposes Waqf Bill to protect party’s base

Waqf Bill Live: On Waqf Amendment Bill, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma says, "I think Akhilesh Yadav did not have arguments and somewhere he also wants this bill to be passed. His party has been sustaining itself on minority vote since the beginning and now that his party's existence is under threat, he is forced to take a stand to maintain what is left of his party..."
 

April 2nd 2025, 19:03 IST

'Congress and Opposition are scaring Muslims': HM Amit Shah

Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Speaking at Lok Sabha on Waqf Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Congress and Opposition are scaring Muslims to secure their vote banks."

April 2nd 2025, 18:55 IST

HM Shah says no non-Muslim will enter Muslim Waqf

Lok Sabha Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "You (Opposition) would break this country...Through this House, I would like to tell Muslims of the country that not even one non-Muslim would come into your Waqf. This Act has no such provision. But what would the Waqf Board and Waqf Council do? To catch the people selling off Waqf properties and drive them out, to catch those who lease off their properties for 100 years in the name of Waqf. The income of Waqf is dropping, the income with which we have to do development for minority and push them forward, that money is being stolen. Waqf Board and Council will catch that."

April 2nd 2025, 18:50 IST

Court is there to give justice and keep checks & balances: Amit Shah

Waqf amendment bill live: Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at Lok Sabha o Waqf Bill, said, "Court is there to give justice, court is there to keep checks and balances."

April 2nd 2025, 18:36 IST

Amit Shah hits out at Congress over 123 VIP properties donated to Waqf

Waqf live update: Amit Shah criticized the Congress for donating 123 VIP properties in New Delhi to the Waqf Board right before the 2014 elections. 

April 2nd 2025, 18:32 IST

No non-Muslims on Waqf board under new law: Amit Shah

Waqf amendment bill live: Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that under the new legislation, non-Muslims will not be appointed to the Waqf Board. “Waqf Act and Board came into effect in 1995. All the arguments about the inclusion of non-Muslims inclusion are about interference in the Waqf. First of all, no non-Muslim would come into the Waqf. Understand this clearly...There is no such provision to include any non-Muslim among those who manage the religious institutions; we do not want to do this...This is a huge misconception that this Act will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and interfere with the property donated by them. This misconception is being spread to instil fear among minorities for their vote bank,” he said. 

April 2nd 2025, 18:18 IST

Amit Shah addresses misconceptions on Waqf bill

Lok Sabha LIVE updates: "I stand in support of the bill. There have been discussions since morning. I have listened to everyone carefully. Many misconceptions are also in the minds of the members, and a lot of work is also being done to spread misinformation in the country," says Amit Shah while speaking at the Lok Sabha.

April 2nd 2025, 18:17 IST

HM Amit Shah speaking on Waqf bill

Lok Sabha LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is speaking in the Lok Sabha on Waqf bill. 

April 2nd 2025, 18:10 IST

State should not interfere with religion: Sajad Gani Lone on Waqf Bill

Waqf Bill LIVE: State should not interfere with religion: Sajad Gani Lone on Waqf Bill 

April 2nd 2025, 17:49 IST

'This is a historic decision...': Suvendu Adhikari on Waqf Bill

Waqf Amendment Bill: On the Waqf Amendment Bill, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari says, "This is a historic decision by the Union Govt."

April 2nd 2025, 17:37 IST

SDPI workers detained by police after protest against the Waqf bill

Tamil Nadu: SDPI workers detained by police as they staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Chennai.

April 2nd 2025, 17:05 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill: Anurag Thakur slams opposition in Lok Sabha...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: During the Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Union Minister Anurag Thakur strongly criticized the opposition for overlooking the needs of the Muslim community saying “This bill will be end of appeasement politics.”

April 2nd 2025, 16:37 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill: Shrikant Eknath Shinde debate in the Lok Sabha...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: During the Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde voiced his support for the proposed legislation.

April 2nd 2025, 16:02 IST

Rajiv Ranjan Singh speaks in support of Waqf Amendment Bill...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Opposition is trying to set fake narrative on Waqf Amendment Bill, says Rajiv Ranjan Singh in Lok Sabha.

April 2nd 2025, 15:55 IST

Women in Bhopal come out in support of Waqf Amendment Bill

Women in Bhopal come out in full support of Waqf Amendment Bill presented today in the Lok Sabha…

April 2nd 2025, 15:45 IST

MK Stalin Urges PM Modi To Withdraw Waqf Bill...

Waqf Amendment Bill: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to withdraw the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024.

April 2nd 2025, 15:30 IST

'Waqf Bill is Unconstitutional...': A. Raja in Lok Sabha...

Waqf Amendment Bill: During a heated Lok Sabha session, DMK leader A. Raja criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it "unconstitutional." The bill, which aims to reform the management of Waqf properties.

April 2nd 2025, 15:20 IST

Strongly oppose the Waqf Bill in its entirety: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: "On behalf of AITC, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, I strongly oppose the Bill in its entirety. The spirit of my speech is 'Tu Hindu banega na Musalman banega. Insaan ki aulaad hai insaan banega'..." says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on the Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

April 2nd 2025, 14:53 IST

Waqf Bill is a breach of Muslim right: TMC MP in Lok Sabha

Waqf Amendment Bill: Waqf Bill is a breach of Muslim rights, says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee in Lok Sabha.

April 2nd 2025, 14:45 IST

'Muslims have right to manage their own affairs': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: ‘Muslims have right to manage their own affairs’, says Kalyan Banerjee in Lok Sabha. 

Banerjee also said that the bill is contradictory and will snatch Muslim's rights.

April 2nd 2025, 14:37 IST

TMC Opposes Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha...

Waqf Bill live: TMC opposes Waqf Amendment bill entirely: Kalyan Banerjee

April 2nd 2025, 14:37 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at BJP in the Lok Sabha

Waqf Amendment Bill: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav rakes up Mahakumbh stampede during Waqf Bill debate in Lok Sabha. It is a cover up on the questions raised on the deaths at Mahakumbh. Govt claimed that they have arrangements for 100 crore devotees but then stampede deaths proved all claims wrong. Thousands of Hindus are missing, they are untraceable. Is Mahakumbh a place for business? Isn’t China's encroachment on our land a bigger issue than Waqf land?

April 2nd 2025, 14:30 IST

'There is a competition going on inside the BJP...' Akhilesh Yadav

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: 'The party which calls itself the world's biggest party has not been able to choose its national Chief', says Akhilesh Yadav.

BJP introduces new bills to hide the failures of their governance: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

April 2nd 2025, 14:13 IST

'Wafq is not a religious body...': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Wafq is not a religious body and just a statutory body: Ravi Shankar Prasad

April 2nd 2025, 14:10 IST

The Bill to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Union Minister KirenRijiju moves two bills. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 & The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha for consideration and passing. The Bill to  amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The Bill to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923.

April 2nd 2025, 13:55 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi debates in Lok Sabha

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the amendments made in the new Bill will instigate more litigation in the country.

April 2nd 2025, 13:40 IST

'Our country has the largest Waqf property in the world...': Kiren Rijiju

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says "...When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn't it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor.

April 2nd 2025, 13:31 IST

'There were some anomalies in this bill...': Kiren Rejiju

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says “There were some anomalies in this bill, so it was necessary to amend it.”

April 2nd 2025, 13:20 IST

Waqf Bill to be renamed as (UMEED) Bill: Rijiju

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Waqf Bill to be renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill, Says Kiran Rijiju.

April 2nd 2025, 13:11 IST

'The role of Waqf Board is to supervise...': Kiren Rijiju

Waqf Amendment bill Live: After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says "The role of Waqf Board is to supervise the management of Waqf properties.

April 2nd 2025, 13:01 IST

Discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill is underway in Lok Sabha...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is presenting the bill.

April 2nd 2025, 13:00 IST

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament

Waqf Bill Live Updates: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament. Discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill is underway in Lok Sabha.

April 2nd 2025, 12:49 IST

'It will disturb peace...", Gaurav Gogoi on Waqf Amendment Bill

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: "It will disturb peace in the country", Gaurav Gogoi on Waqf Amendment Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

April 2nd 2025, 12:46 IST

Muslim Women come out in support of Waqf Amendment Bill in Bhopal...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Women from Muslim community come out in support of Waqf Amendment Bill in Bhopal.

April 2nd 2025, 12:40 IST

WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party issued whip...

WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to remain present in Parliament from 2nd April to 4th April 2025.

April 2nd 2025, 12:37 IST

Waqf boards of 25 state governments and union territories have presented their submissions

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: A total of 284 delegations from the state holders of different communities have presented their views and suggestions before the committee. Waqf boards of 25 state governments and union territories have also presented their submissions.

April 2nd 2025, 12:33 IST

'It was your opposition...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “It was your (opposition) insistence that a Joint Parliamentary Committee should be formed.”

April 2nd 2025, 12:26 IST

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduces Waqf Amendment Bill

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduces Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.

April 2nd 2025, 12:25 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill taken up for consideration in Lok Sabha...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Waqf (Amendment) Bill taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.
 

April 2nd 2025, 12:17 IST

'If this bill passed we will start a nationwide movement...': AIMPLB

Waqf Amendment Bill Live: On Waqf Amendment Bill, AIMPLB spokesperson Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas says,"...If this bill is passed in the Parliament, then we will start a nationwide movement against it. 

April 2nd 2025, 12:15 IST

Muslim women in Delhi come out in support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill...

WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: Women in Delhi come out in support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduced today in Lok Sabha.

April 2nd 2025, 12:13 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Showdown...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is tabled in Parliament today amid showdown.

April 2nd 2025, 12:05 IST

We will take action against those muslims who support this bill: AIMPLB

WAQF Amendment Bill LIVE: We will take action against those muslims who support this bill, says AIMPLB.

April 2nd 2025, 11:50 IST

LJP supports the Waqf Amendment Bill

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: LJP President Chirag Paswan clears the air ‘Most of the suggestions given by my party has been accepted’ 'LJP supports the bill'…

April 2nd 2025, 11:37 IST

We are here to present our objections on the bill: AIMPLB

We are here to present our objections on the bill. This bill is highly objectionable for us. As per new bill, rights over waqf assets have been snatched from Muslims and given to govt.

April 2nd 2025, 11:20 IST

TDP to support Waqf bill in parliament today..

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: TDP to support Waqf bill in parliament today, after party chief Chandrababu Naidu gave nod to support the bill.

April 2nd 2025, 11:13 IST

JPC has approved three proposals made by TDP

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: JPC has approved three proposals made by TDP MP Lau Srikrishna Devaraya for the Waqf Amendment Act-2024 Bill.

April 2nd 2025, 11:10 IST

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi protest against Waqf Amendment Bill

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi protest against Waqf Amendment Bill outside Makar Dwar in Parliament.

April 2nd 2025, 11:06 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: House proceedings begin...

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Lok Sabha House proceedings begin in the chair Om Birla question hour starts.

April 2nd 2025, 11:03 IST

'Those who are opposing it...': Giriraj Singh

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: “This is constitutional bill. Those who are opposing it, are doing it for political gains” says Giriraj Singh.

April 2nd 2025, 11:03 IST

'People have been waiting...': Syed Naseruddin Chishty

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council says, "People have been waiting for this for a long time. People are hopeful that a good bill will come... In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest but I have come to know that the main objections raised by the opposition have been accepted by the government, so this will be a very good bill.. Now the Waqf money will reach the common and poor Muslims."

April 2nd 2025, 11:03 IST

'It is very transparent bill...': Union Minister George Kurian

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Union Minister George Kurian says, "It is very transparent because it is connected to the land and property... All communities support this amendment bill.

April 2nd 2025, 11:02 IST

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva along with BJP workers holds campaign

Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Waqf amendment bill 2024 to be tabled in lok sabha. Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva along with BJP workers holds placard campaign.

April 2nd 2025, 10:41 IST

Waqf Bill Live updates: India Bloc To Vote Against Bill

Waqf Bill Live updates: India Bloc To Vote Against Bill. 

April 2nd 2025, 10:38 IST

'It is a historic day': Kiren Rijiju

Waqf Bill Live Updates: Those who are opposing are doing it for political reasons, says Kiren Rijiju.

April 2nd 2025, 10:36 IST

Waqf Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha

Waqf Bill Live Updates: Union Minister George Kurian: Waqf Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha

"It is very transparent because it is connected to the land and property... All communities support this amendment bill, and we can see that poor Muslims and the middle class also support this Bill. Only big landlords are opposing this Bill."

April 2nd 2025, 10:35 IST

Janasena, an ally of NDA extends support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Waqf Bill Live Updates: Janasena, an ally of NDA (National Democratic Alliance), extends support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The party believes that this amendment will benefit the Muslim community.

In this regard, party president  Pawan Kalyan has issued directives to Jana Sena MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to participate in the voting and support the bill: Janasena

April 2nd 2025, 10:16 IST

'We are with NDA...': Jayant Chaudhary on Waqf Bill

Delhi: Waqf Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha today Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister and RLD president says, "We are with NDA (National Democratic Alliance). We've issued whip."

April 2nd 2025, 10:16 IST

'BJP wants to sell off the WAQF land': Akhilesh Yadav

Waqf Bill Live Updates: NDA ally parties must think about all aspects before their stand on WAQF. BJP wants to sell off the WAQF land, said Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

April 2nd 2025, 10:07 IST

Gaurav Gogoi on Waqf Amendment bill...

Waqf Bill Live Updates: This bill is against the minority population. The govt is doing it against the will of the muslims. This will disturb the peace in the society.

April 2nd 2025, 10:07 IST

'This bill is not unconstitutional...': Vishnu Shankar Jain

Waqf Bill Live Updates: Opposition just spreading rumours. Healthy discussion is needed from both the sides. This bill is not uncostitutional, says Vishnu shankar jain.

April 2nd 2025, 10:07 IST

'This is definitely a historic day...': Jagdambika Pal on Waqf bill...

Waqf Bill Live Updates: This is definitely a historic day. Today, with the passing of this bill, the poor muslims and common people are going to benefit.

April 2nd 2025, 10:07 IST

Congress MP and JPC member Imran Masood on Waqf Amendment

Waqf Bill Live Updates: We are ready for discussion. But I want to tell you the truth. The government is repeatedly saying that nothing will happen to Muslims.

April 2nd 2025, 10:06 IST

BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh writes...

Waqf Bill Live Updates: BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh writes a letter to CM Revanth Reddy requesting for unhindered conduct of Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra.

April 2nd 2025, 10:06 IST

'We are already against the bill...': Samajwadi Party MP

Waqf Bill Live Updates: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, says, "We are already against the bill. When this bill was first brought in the House, our party and our leader Akhilesh Yadav strongly opposed it… 

April 2nd 2025, 10:06 IST

'This is an unconstitutional Bill...': Tejashwi Yadav

Waqf Bill Live Updates: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "This is an unconstitutional Bill. We are people who believe in the Constitution…

April 2nd 2025, 10:06 IST

'Waqf Bill Not Against Muslims or Against Hindus': Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor

Waqf Bill Live Updates:

April 2nd 2025, 10:06 IST

What is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill?

Waqf Bill Live Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to revise the Waqf Act of 1995 to address longstanding challenges in managing and regulating Waqf properties in India.

Published April 2nd 2025, 08:33 IST