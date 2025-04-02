Waqf Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha | LIVE

On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain says, "Today, for the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, TDP has put forward its three demands or amendments. First, if the Waqf stakes claim on any land, and if there are no documents to validate the claim, it should still be considered Waqf property and given due rights. Second, we have demanded that the rights given to the collector should be given to someone more senior than the collector, and the state government should choose the person. Third, we have demanded that if the Waqf board does not have documents for any of its properties, the properties should still be considered Waqf properties. Chandrababu Naidu reiterates that the TDP stands with Muslims through thick and thin... We will safeguard all their properties and ensure they get all rights. Chandrababu Naidu further states that any religious organisation will have members from that particular religion only..."