Waqf Board Files ₹27 Crore Recovery Claim in Landmark Illegal Occupation Case

Updated 29 July 2025 at 17:16 IST
In its biggest enforcement action to date, the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has issued a recovery notice worth ₹27 crore against Shahid Ali Khan, the manager of Idara Yateem Khana.
Khan is accused of illegally occupying Waqf-owned property and falsely claiming it as his own. According to the Board, he rented out around 200 shops without authorisation, collecting approximately ₹24.85 crore in revenue in violation of Waqf regulations.
The Board has stated that the recovered funds will be directed towards the welfare and education of poor Muslim orphans, beneficiaries whose rights were allegedly denied due to the illegal occupation.
Published 29 July 2025 at 11:04 IST