Waqf Board Files ₹27 Crore Recovery Claim in Landmark Illegal Occupation Case

In its biggest enforcement action to date, the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has issued a recovery notice worth ₹27 crore against Shahid Ali Khan, the manager of Idara Yateem Khana.

Khan is accused of illegally occupying Waqf-owned property and falsely claiming it as his own. According to the Board, he rented out around 200 shops without authorisation, collecting approximately ₹24.85 crore in revenue in violation of Waqf regulations.