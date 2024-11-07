sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Middle East Conflict | Kamala Harris | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Waqf Properties Row: JPC Chairman Receives Over 500 Petitions From Aggrieved Farmers In Karnataka

Published 20:23 IST, November 7th 2024

Waqf Properties Row: JPC Chairman Receives Over 500 Petitions From Aggrieved Farmers In Karnataka

Farmers in Karnataka allege Waqf Board claims on their land; BJP leaders protest, accusing the government of "land jihad."

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Waqf Properties Row: JPC Chairman Receives Over 500 Petitions From Aggrieved Farmers In Karnataka
Waqf Properties Row: JPC Chairman Receives Over 500 Petitions From Aggrieved Farmers In Karnataka | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:23 IST, November 7th 2024