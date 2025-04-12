Waqf Protest: Security Forces Deployed In West Bengal's Murshidabad, Jangipur After Protesters Torch Several Vehicles

Kolkata: Security forces have been deployed in various districts in West Bengal including Jangipur, Murshidabad after several vehicles were torched by an unruly mob who were protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. Security was heightened in the area after protesters turned violent.

However, the Bengal Police said that the situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur was brought under control after security forces were deployed. Protests against the Waqf Amendment Act has been continuing in West Bengal ever since the bill was passed by the Parliament and has been officially notified by the government following President's nod.

Speaking on the evolving situation in West Bengal in wake of Waqf protest, BSF DIG PRO, South Bengal Frontier Nilotpal Kumar Pandey said, “Today a crowd gathered at Jangipur, Murshidabad to protest against the Waqf amendment Bill. Subsequently, the crowd got unruly, creating a law and order situation. There was a request from District administration, and BSF responded positively and has mobilised troops to help administration in restoring normalcy.”

After BSF force was moved, the West Bengal police in a post on X informed, “The situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur is now under control. The unruly mob has been dispersed by effective police action. Traffic has returned to normalcy on the national highway. Strict action will be taken against those who have resorted to violence. Raids are being conducted to arrest the troublemakers. Legal action will also be initiated against rumour-mongers trying to spread misinformation. We request all not to heed rumours and keep calm.”

West Bengal Governor dials Home Minister Amit Shah

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose dialed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him about the violence taking place in the state in the name of Waqf Amendment Act which has created tensions in Murshidabad and Malda among other regions.

The governor issued strict directions to the state government to take immediate and effective action against miscreants responsible for disturbances in sensitive areas, including Amtala, Suti, Dhuliyan, and other places in Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas.

Anticipating unrest, the Governor held discussions with the Chief Minister regarding the situation.

The governor is closely monitoring the situation on real time basis. A 24x7 control room has been set up, along with a dedicated helpline for public assistance: 033-22001641.

BJP targets Mamata Banerjee's government