Waqf Protest Turns Violent In West Bengal's Murshidabad, Vehicles Vandalised, Set On Fire

Murshidabad: The ongoing protest against Waqf Amendment Act 2025 turned violent in West Bengal's Murshidabad after protesters allegedly vandalised public vehicles and set them on fire on Tuesday. The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in both the Houses of Parliament after marathon debates on Wednesday and Thursday. After its passage in the Parliament, it received President's nod on April 5.

Soon after the Bill was passed by the Parliament, many organisations belonging to a particular community expressed their disapproval with respect to the legislation and declared that they will be carrying out massive protest in the coming days.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi , Congress ' Imran Masood among several others moved Supreme Court challenging the passage of Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

Just a while ago, the Ministry of Minority Affairs issued a notification, announcing the implementation of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

The notification says, “The Central Government appoints the 8th day of April 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the Waqf Act shall come into force.”

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed in Lok Sabha with a majority of 288-232 vote and in Rajya Sabha by 128-95 vote. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on April 2 by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The voting on the bill took place way post midnight around 3:17 AM after more than 13 hours of marathon debate on the Amendment Bill, following which it was passed by 288-232 vote.

On Thursday also, when the Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha, the House witnessed several hours of discussion and voting finally took place post midnight between 2-3 AM when it was passed by 128-95 vote. On April 5, the Waqf Amendment Act received President Droupadi Murmu 's assent.

The passage of The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 has amended the Waqf Act, 1995. It aims to streamline the boards work and ensure efficient management of Waqf properties.

The new legislation also seeks to enhance the efficiency of Waqf Boards, stop its misuse especially for grabbing lands illegally.