'Wars Are Unpredictable And Preparing For a Long Haul Is The Key To Survive During Crisis': Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

New Delhi: Highlighting the “unpredictable” nature of wars, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday outlined three major aspects of modern warfare and military preparedness.

Speaking at the 52nd National Management Convention of All India Management Association in Delhi, COAS Gen Dwivedi said, “When Russia went in for war, we thought it would be over in just 10 days. However, the Iran-Iraq war continued for around 10 years. But when it came to Operation Sindoor, we were not sure how long it would last. Most of us wondered if it was a four-day test match. War is always unpredictable and its psychological effect is immeasurable...”

Highlighting three aspects of warfare and military preparedness — force visualisation, force protection and force application — Gen Dwivedi said, “…We see that force visualisation done during the Russia-Ukraine war was probably a miscalculation. It's important to understand technology to survive for a longer period during war-like crisis. We must ensure we have enough in the storehouse in case the war continues for a longer duration.”

He further emphasised the relevance of the "David and Goliath system" in modern warfare, where a country with low-cost and high-technology capabilities can overpower a “superior adversary”.

"In all these wars, we have seen what is affecting the David and Goliath system. If you have low-cost and high technology, you will be able to defeat even a superior adversary. We need this kind of application. Protection is a new thing because you should be able to take an onslaught of the enemy barrage and thereafter you should be able to take action required at that moment. So, these three factors are the most when we talk about war. Now, all this is only feasible because you will find these connected by communication and cyber," Gen Dwivedi said.