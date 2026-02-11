‘Was Lying in Pit Since Yesterday’, Eyewitness Flags Negligence in Rohini Drain Death Case, FIR Registered

New Delhi: A 31-year-old labourer from Bihar’s Samastipur district died after falling into an uncovered sewer in Rohini’s Sector 32, with eyewitnesses alleging that the victim remained inside the pit overnight and that authorities acted only hours later. Police have registered an FIR for negligence against unknown persons and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred around 9 pm on Monday when two labourers who had attended a gathering were walking through the area. The deceased was reportedly walking behind them when he slipped and fell into a sewer outlet maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Police said they received information about the incident only at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, nearly 18 hours after the fall. Teams reached the spot and later recovered the body from the pit. He was declared dead after being taken out.

However, locals and eyewitnesses have raised serious concerns about delayed action by officials. Tejpal Yadav, who said he made the emergency 112 call, claimed Kumar had been lying in the pit since Monday and that authorities only arrived after his alert, even though the deceased’s friends had earlier tried to inform the police. “When I came here, there were already several officials present. The man had been lying in the pit since yesterday,” Yadav told ANI. He also said that DDA officers arrived with manhole covers and were seen hastily covering the open drains only after his call.

Another resident, Sunil Kumar, said the administration was informed, but action appeared delayed. He added that private tankers were present at the site and only a beat officer was initially on the scene.

Police said Kumar was pulled out of the sewer around 8-8.30 pm on Tuesday but was already dead. They confirmed that an FIR under sections related to causing death by negligence has been lodged, and that witness statements are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are also looking into why the sewer was left uncovered and whether any civic agency, contractor, or responsible authority failed in their duty to ensure public safety.