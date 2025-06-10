‘Was Not Seedha Sadha, But…’: Teacher Gives Ringside Account of Capt Shubhanshu Shukla

As the Axiom-4 space misson nears the time of its launch, Indian Air Force (IAF) Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla's school teacher, Nageshwar Shukla, has made some very interesting revelations about the astronaut making India proud.

‘Notorious, Intelligent, Confident’

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Nageshwar Shukla, Shubhanshu's school teacher, said that while the IAF pilot was not a very "seedha sadha" (straight forward) student, he was pretty intelligent during his school days.

"He was not one of those nice students. He was notorious. He wasn't 'seedha sadha' but quite intelligent," he said recalling Subhanshu's conduct in the classroom.

Talking about Shubhanshu's performance in class, his teacher said, "He was one of those students who studied just before the exams."

He lauded Shubhanshu's confidence and said that they are not scared as he prepares to travel to space as part of the Axiom-4 mission as he is very confident about achieving his objectives.

"We are not scared at all because he is so confident about the mission. Everything will be fine," he said.

"He has grown much more confident over the years," he added.

‘Prayed For Axiom-4 Mission's Success’

Nageshwar Shukla also said that he undertook a journey to the four dhams to offer prayers and seek blessings for Subhanshu ahead of his space mission. The "Four Dhams" refer to four sacred pilgrimage sites revered by Hindus. They are Badrinath in the north, Dwarka in the west, Puri in the east, and Rameswaram in the south.

"I have prayed for the success of his mission and hope he makes the country proud," said Shubhanshu's teacher.

Gaganyaan Mission

Further speaking on Subhanshu's selection for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO's) Gaganyaan mission set to be launched in 2027, he said, "My heart swell with pride on hearing the news. What can be greater for a teacher than to know that a student who studied under his guidance has reached such heights?"

Axiom-4 Space Mission