Pune Porsche Crash: Amid nationwide outrage over the Pune Porsche crash that claimed the lives of two techies, several reports have claimed that the 17-year-old accused was given VIP treatment by cops at the police station. While an official confirmation is awaited, it has been reported that the Pune teen was fed pizza, burgers, and biryani at the police station. Following a medical examination at Sassoon Hospital, the accused teen and his friends were taken to Yerawada police station. There, senior officers reportedly permitted the family to order pizza and burgers for the children. This special treatment of Vishal Agarwal’s son by the police has sparked public outrage and concern.

Earlier in the day, Police have detained the father of the accused teen and arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile. "We have detained the teenager's father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him," Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

Besides, the Pune police have arrested Cosie restaurant owner Pralhad Bhutda and manager Sachin Katkar and Hotel Blak manager Sandip Sangle for allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade said.

Drunk Driving Without License

A CCTV video has emerged wherein the 17-year-old can be seen consuming liquor with his friends at Cosie bar. The CCTV video is reported to have been captured moments before the mishap. Reports claimed that the teenager was celebrating his Class 12 results with friends. In the video, the teenager is seen with his friends surrounded by alcohol bottles. He is only four months away from turning 18.

Father Was Aware Of Everything

During interrogation, Pune teen told officers that his father was aware that he was consuming liquor. The minor admitted to officers that despite his lack of driver's training and a valid license, his father allowed him access to a grey Porsche. Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari at Yerwada Police Station filed an FIR, which disclosed that the father was well aware of his son's underage drinking habits, even permitting him to attend parties where alcohol was consumed.

‘Essay For Punishment’

What left people furious was a juvenile court's decision to grant the accused bail within 15 hours of the incident, imposing several conditions. The court instructed the teen to study traffic rules and work with the Traffic Police for 15 days. Additionally, he must write a 300-word essay on the societal impact of road accidents and potential solutions.

The court noted that the crime was not severe enough to warrant denying bail to the juvenile, who is reportedly connected to VVIPs.

Furthermore, the court-mandated the teen to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and seek rehabilitation at a de-addiction centre. He is also required to make a presentation on traffic rules before the Juvenile Justice Board. The court emphasized that he should assist road accident victims in the future.

How The Mishap Took Place?

The accident took place on Sunday and two people were killed when a speeding luxury car driven by a juvenile hit their motorcycle in Pune city. The accident took place around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar when a group of friends after a party at a restaurant in the area was returning home on their motorbikes.

Near the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding luxury car hit one of the motorcycles following which its two riders fell from the vehicle and died on the spot, as per the FIR.

After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadside pavement railings, it said. A video surfaced on social media wherein a group of people was seen thrashing the driver as he tried to come out of the crashed car.

The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, as per the FIR.