‘Was Raped By Cop 4 Times’: Maharashtra Doctor’s Shocking Suicide Note On Hand

Satara, Maharashtra: A shocking incident has come to light involving the suicide of a woman doctor working at a hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district. The doctor was reportedly found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan late Thursday night.

Details of the Allegations

According to reports, the doctor was allegedly raped and mentally harassed over several months by two individuals, one of whom is a police officer.

Evidence: Authorities found a handwritten suicide note detailing the sexual assault on the victim. She wrote the note on her palm, according to reports.

Accusations: The suicide note accuses Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane of raping her four times and subjecting her to "rape, mental and physical abuse for more than five months." The note explicitly states, "Police inspector Gopal Badane is the reason I died." She also alleged mental harassment by another officer, Prashant Bankar, during the same period.

Previous Complaint: Reports indicate the doctor had previously written a letter to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Phaltan Sub-Division on June 19, raising similar allegations of misconduct against three police officers and urging an investigation. She demanded that appropriate action be taken against the guilty, reports said.

Police Action and Investigation

The Satara District Police have registered a case against PSI Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar under charges of rape and abetment to suicide.

Satara District SP Tushar Doshi said, "A woman doctor committed suicide. A note was found written on her palm naming two people, including a police official. A case has been registered against them under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty. Our teams are trying to locate the two accused. A thorough probe and stringent action will be taken."

The doctor's body has been sent for post-mortem, and the handwritten note is undergoing a forensic examination.

Reaction and Demands for Justice

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the suspension of PSI Gopal Badane.

The deceased's cousin demanded strict punishment, alleging "a lot of police and political pressure" on the victim, particularly regarding pressure to make "wrong mortem reports."

He stated, "My sister should get justice," and "The accused should get the strictest of punishment."

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol called it "a very serious and deeply unfortunate matter," asserting that "immediate action must be taken" and that “No accused must not be let off. Such an incident happening in Maharashtra is completely unacceptable.”