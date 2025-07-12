Was the Boeing Dreamliner That Crashed in Ahmedabad Unfit for Takeoff? AI-171 Crash Report Raises Serious Questions | Image: Republic Media Network

Air India A1-171 Crash Preliminary Report Out: The preliminary crash report of Air India Flight AI-171 has raised serious concerns about whether the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12 was fully fit for flight.

The aircraft, which was en route to London Gatwick, plunged into a nearby hostel complex less than a minute after takeoff, killing all 241 people on board and 19 on the ground. New details from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) suggest the aircraft was operating with unresolved technical warnings, deferred maintenance, and a potentially hazardous switch design that had previously been flagged by international aviation regulators.

Defect Noted Hours Before Crash In Same Boeing Dreamliner

The preliminary investigation report critically says, “The crew of the previous flight (AI423) had made Pilot Defect Report (PDR) entry for status message “STAB POS XDCR” in the tech Log. The troubleshooting was carried out as per FIM by Air India’s on duty AME, and the aircraft was released for flight at 0640 UTC.”

To break it down, “The same aircraft had arrived earlier that morning from Delhi as Flight AI423. Upon landing, the flight crew reported a fault in the “Stabilizer Position Transducer” (STAB POS XDCR) — a sensor critical to controlling the aircraft’s pitch.

The defect was logged in the Pilot Defect Report (PDR) and addressed by an on-duty maintenance engineer using the aircraft’s Fault Isolation Manual (FIM). The aircraft was then cleared for takeoff at 0640 UTC — less than 90 minutes before its fatal final flight.

While investigators have not linked the stabiliser issue directly to the crash, its presence in the maintenance log adds to the aircraft’s technical history just before the incident.

Was Boeing Dreamliner Fit To Fly?

The aircraft’s certifications were valid, the crew had adequate rest, the fuel was uncontaminated, and weather conditions were clear. Yet within 32 seconds of liftoff, AI-171 was spiraling into a catastrophic dual engine failure.

Despite immediate attempts to relight the engines, deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), and automatic APU activation, the aircraft never gained enough altitude to recover. While the AAIB has not yet issued a final conclusion, its preliminary findings suggest a troubling mix of design oversight, ignored safety advisories, and potential maintenance complacency.

Safety Advisory Ignored on Critical Switches?

More troubling is the role of the fuel control switches — which investigators say were found in the CUTOFF position seconds after takeoff, leading to the shutdown of both engines mid-air.

In a disturbing exchange captured on the cockpit voice recorder, one pilot asked, “Why did you cutoff?” to which the other responded, “I didn’t.” The aircraft lost thrust almost immediately and began descending rapidly before crashing into the BJ Medical College hostel.

The switches in question were part number 4TL837-3D, which had been highlighted in a 2018 FAA Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB). The bulletin warned operators of possible disengagement of the switch locking mechanism, but since it was not a mandatory directive, Air India did not carry out inspections. This omission is now central to the ongoing investigation.

Multiple MEL Items Active

The Dreamliner was also operating with multiple Minimum Equipment List (MEL) items, including issues with:

Cockpit visual surveillance

Airport map function

Core network

Flight deck printer

Nitrogen generation performance (Category A MEL).

All MELs were reportedly within their permissible validity, but the presence of so many deferred issues raises broader questions about the aircraft’s technical readiness versus its regulatory clearance to fly. Authorities are continuing detailed analysis of flight data, witness statements, and maintenance records. Components such as the engines and switch assemblies have been quarantined for deeper inspection.