Watch: AAP Leader Uses Belt to Flog Himself During Public Meeting in Gujarat | Image: X

Surat: Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia publicly flogged himself during a meeting in Gujarat's Surat, expressing remorse for his inability to secure justice for what he described as the "innocent daughter of Amreli."

In a widely circulated video, Italia is seen pulling off his belt and striking himself before being stopped by other leaders on stage. Seeking forgiveness, he stated, "Gujarat has witnessed several tragedies, such as the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, Vadodara boat capsize, hooch incidents, fire accidents, and exam paper leaks. Yet, I have failed to bring justice to the victims."

Video | AAP Leader Uses Belt to Flog Himself During Public Meeting in Gujarat

Later, in a video statement, Italia elaborated on his emotional outburst. He explained that he and his party had been tirelessly fighting for justice in Gujarat but to no avail.

Referring to the Amreli incident, he said, "I was deeply shocked that justice remains elusive in Gujarat. I hope my act awakens the sleeping conscience of the people."

The Amreli case involved a woman arrested for allegedly conspiring to defame a BJP MLA.

She was granted bail by a local court on Friday, but a video of her being paraded by police sparked outrage among opposition leaders.

A 25-year-old woman, one of four people arrested on December 29 for allegedly attempting to defame BJP MLA Kaushik Vekariya on social media, has been granted regular bail.

Amreli sessions court judge Rizwana Bukhari approved her petition after the prosecution raised no objections.