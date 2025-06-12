Video Shows Air India Plane Bursting Into Flames After Crashing Near Residential Area In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A dramatic video has surfaced showing the terrifying moment an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a residential area in Meghani locality of Ahmedabad just minutes after takeoff. The aircraft, operating Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was carrying 242 people, including passengers and crew.

In the video, a thick column of black smoke can be seen rising from the crash site.

At least 12 people from the residential complex into which the plane crashed have been confirmed dead, according to latest reports. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage and potential casualties onboard the aircraft.

Emergency Response Underway

The plane had been heavily fueled for its long-haul international journey to London, which intensified the explosion and fire that followed the crash. Multiple fire engines, ambulances, and disaster response teams were rushed to the scene.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the tragedy, saying, gained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. I have spoken to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to assess the situation.”

Investigation Launched

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that a formal probe is being initiated. A technical team from Boeing is also expected to assist in determining the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports indicate that the pilot issued a Mayday call just before the aircraft went down.

What We Know So Far

Flight: AI171

Route: Ahmedabad to London Gatwick

Aircraft: Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Onboard: 242 people

Crash site: Meghani locality, Ahmedabad (near IGB compound)

Confirmed deaths: 12 (from residential area)

Status: Investigation and rescue ongoing