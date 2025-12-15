Watch: Indian Army Showcases Turkish-Made Pak Military Drone Captured During Op Sindoor

Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday showcased a captured Pakistan military drone of Turkish origin brought down by the Indian forces on May 10 during Operation Sindoor.

"This drone took off from Lahore Air Base, and it was heading towards one of the army installations in the Punjab sector," the Army said.

This debunks Pakistan's repeated false claim that its drones were not intercepted by the Indian Army.

Earlier, the Army shared many images from its Operation Sindoor to give evidence of its intense efforts and strategy to dismantle Pakistan-backed terror infrastructure. Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent people and aimed at destroying terror bases in Pakistan.

Earlier today, Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt has been named with six others, including banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist organisations, in the National Investigation Agency's Pahalgam terror attack chargesheet filed.

The LeT and the TRF's names are mentioned as legal entities in planning, facilitating, and executing the attack that involved religion-based targeted killings of 26 people on April 22.

The 1,597-page chargesheet details Pakistan's conspiracy, the roles of the accused, and supporting evidence in the case.

Filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, NIA's chargesheet further names the three Pakistani terrorists killed by Indian security forces during the action in Operation Mahadev at Dachigam, Srinagar, in July 2025, weeks after the deadly terror attack. The three have been identified as Faisal Jatt alias Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran, and Hamza Afghani.

The LeT and the TRF, as well as the four abovementioned terrorists, the NIA said, have been charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In its chargesheet, NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused for waging war against India.

The NIA, through a meticulous scientific probe spanning the past almost eight months, said it has traced the conspiracy in the case (RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU) to Pakistan, which has been unabatedly sponsoring terrorism against India.

The two accused persons, Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, who the NIA arrested on June 22 for harbouring terrorists, have also been chargesheeted.

During interrogation, the two men had disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and had also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed LeT terror outfit.

In the Pahalgam attack, which involved targeted killings by the Pak-sponsored terrorists, 25 tourists and one local civilian were shot dead by the terrorists.