Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's Suicide Leaves Mother Inconsolable

Bengaluru: Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager, died by suicide on Monday, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note accusing his wife, her family, and a judge of "explicit instigation for suicide," leaving his mother inconsolable.

Atul's father, Pawan Kumar says, "...He (victim) had said to us that those in the mediation court do not work as per law, not even as per the rules of Supreme Court. He had to go to Jaunpur from Bengaluru at least 40 times. She (the deceased's wife) used to frame one charge after another. He must have been frustrated but never let us feel that. Suddenly, we received the information about the incident - he sent a mail to our younger son around 1 am. It's 100% true (the allegations of the deceased against his wife and her family)... We cannot express the level of tension that our son would have been in."

Video: Atul Subhash’s suicide has left his mother heartbroken and inconsolable

"A dead man is requesting @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump to save millions of life from Woke Ideologies, Abortion, DEI and restore freedom of speech in India.(more)”, the Bengaluru techie's last social media post read.