Watch: BJP & Cong Legislators Nearly Engage in Physical Brawl During Meeting in Karnataka's Bidar | Image: Republic

Bidar, Karnataka: A high-level Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall turned into a battlefield today as elected representatives nearly engaged in a physical brawl.

The confrontation involved BJP MLA Sidhu Patil (Humnabad) and Congress MLCs Bhimrao Patil and Chandrashekhar Patil. What began as a heated verbal debate quickly escalated, with legislators lunging at each other, forcing security personnel and police to intervene and physically restrain the leaders.

The clash was triggered by a contentious row over forest land encroachment. As accusations were hurled, the decorum of the meeting collapsed, leading to a physical standoff in full view of officials and the public.

