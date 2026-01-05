Updated 5 January 2026 at 16:30 IST
Watch: BJP & Cong Legislators Nearly Engage in Physical Brawl During Meeting in Karnataka's Bidar
The confrontation involved BJP MLA Sidhu Patil (Humnabad) and Congress MLCs Bhimrao Patil and Chandrashekhar Patil. What began as a heated verbal debate quickly escalated, with legislators lunging at each other, forcing security personnel and police to intervene and physically restrain the leaders.
Bidar, Karnataka: A high-level Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall turned into a battlefield today as elected representatives nearly engaged in a physical brawl.
The confrontation involved BJP MLA Sidhu Patil (Humnabad) and Congress MLCs Bhimrao Patil and Chandrashekhar Patil. What began as a heated verbal debate quickly escalated, with legislators lunging at each other, forcing security personnel and police to intervene and physically restrain the leaders.
The clash was triggered by a contentious row over forest land encroachment. As accusations were hurled, the decorum of the meeting collapsed, leading to a physical standoff in full view of officials and the public.
