WATCH: Chilean President Hails PM Modi as a ‘Key Geopolitical Player'

New Delhi: Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic approach during his address at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. Boric, who is on a five-day visit to India, highlighted the strong and growing relationship between India and Chile as the two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties.

Calling PM Modi a “key player in geopolitics,” Boric emphasized that the Indian Prime Minister is the only leader in the world who can engage with all global leaders from US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He further described this as a “weird status” that only PM Modi has achieved.

“PM Modi has a weird status nowadays he can talk to every leader in the world: Mr. Putin, Mr. Trump, Mr. Zelenskyy, leaders of the European Union, Latin America, BRICS, and even Iran,” the Chilean President said while attending a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in his honor on Tuesday.

“That is something no other leader can do today. You (PM Modi) are a key player in the current geopolitical landscape,” he added.

Boric also commended India’s democratic values and its commitment to global peace.

“India is the world’s largest democracy. In India, there is a separation of powers. There is freedom of expression. India is fighting against poverty and inequality. India is committed to peace in the world,” he said.