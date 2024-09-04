Published 16:50 IST, September 4th 2024
WATCH: Drone Video Captures Stunning, Hypnotic Visuals of Volcanic Eruption in Iceland
A breathtaking drone video has offered a mesmerizing glimpse into the raw power of a volcano in Iceland.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A breathtaking drone video has offered a mesmerizing glimpse into the raw power of a volcano in Iceland | Image: Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:50 IST, September 4th 2024