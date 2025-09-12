Watch: Exact Moment SpiceJet Plane Lands Without Wheel At Mumbai Airport Amid Full Emergency

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A new video has emerged which captures the exact moment a SpiceJet flight landed without the outer wheel at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The SpiceJet Q400 flight landed at Mumbai airport using only its rear wheels. Seventy five people were onboard the aircraft during the incident.

The video clearly shows the outer wheel was missing, forcing the plane to rely on its other wheels to land safely.

For the unversed, the outer wheel of the Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft fell off during takeoff at Kandla airport in Gujarat on Friday.

A full emergency was declared while landing at Mumbai airport following that. The pilot reported the emergency 20 minutes prior to landing. According to reports, fuel was dumped before the landing as a standard precautionary procedure. Fire tenders and rescue teams were kept on high alert at the airport.

A full emergency was declared at 3:30 pm at Mumbai Airport. All departures at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai were halted until 5 p.m.

The flight landed safely at around 4 PM and passengers disembarked safely.