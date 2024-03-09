Updated March 9th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out at Cracker Godown in Kolhapur, Maharashtra

A fire broke out in a cracker godown in the city of Kolhapur, Maharashtra this evening.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Fire in Kolhapur godown | Image:ANI | Representational image
Advertisement

A fire broke out in a cracker godown in the city of Kolhapur, Maharashtra this evening. According to ANI, the fire occurred at a godown in Bagal Chowk, Sahu Mill Road. The fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 20:52 IST