A fire broke out in a cracker godown in the city of Kolhapur, Maharashtra this evening. According to ANI, the fire occurred at a godown in Bagal Chowk, Sahu Mill Road. The fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

#WATCH कोल्हापुर, महाराष्ट्र: बगल चौक साहू मिल रोड पर स्थित एक पटाखा गोदाम में आग लग गई। दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। pic.twitter.com/3Z6S7uJF7r — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews)